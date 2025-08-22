News Today

[News Today] 3-Step Denuclearization Plan for NK

[LEAD]
Ahead of tomorrow's S. Korea–Japan summit, President Lee Jae Myung unveiled for the first time a three-step plan for denuclearization in an interview with Japanese media. He emphasized cooperation with the U.S. and dialogue with North Korea, aiming to move step by step.

[REPORT]
In his Liberation Day address, President Lee Jae Myung said the ultimate goal of denuclearization is a Korean Peninsula that is free of nuclear weapons.

Lee Jae Myung/ President (Aug. 15)
A peaceful Korean Peninsula is a land that is free of nuclear weapons and has friendly cooperation with neighboring countries.

In an interview with Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun ahead of his upcoming visit to Japan, the South Korean president outlined his ideas in detail.

He introduced a three-step denuclearization roadmap.

The first step is to freeze the nuclear program, the second is to scale it down, and the final step is denuclearization.

It's the first time President Lee mentioned a three-step denuclearization plan for North Korea.

He said although the ultimate goal is a Korean Peninsula free of nuclear weapons, the objective reality must also be given consideration.

Lee stressed he will maintain close cooperation with Washington to achieve denuclearization while creating prime conditions through inter-Korean dialogue.

The president added when it comes to inter-Korean relations, a path to peaceful coexistence and co-prosperity must be pursued rather than confrontation.

Lee says his campaign pledge of Arctic shipping route development could be used as a tool for inter-Korean cooperation.

He says the Arctic shipping route, which has opened as a result of glaciers melting due to global warming, can pave the way for cooperation among the two Koreas, the U.S., Japan and Russia.

When asked about South Korea's relations with China, Lee said that competition, cooperation, confrontation and conflict exist together and that he will take into consideration various aspects.

