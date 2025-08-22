[News Today] Phased denuclearization reiterated

[LEAD]

President Lee Jae Myung's such denuclearization proposal isn't entirely new. A similar 'nuclear-freeze first' approach was raised under the Moon Jae-in administration. So why is President Lee putting forward this denuclearization plan now? We take a look.



[REPORT]

Moon Jae-in / Then-President (June 28, 2017)

A nuclear freeze is the entry point of dialogue, while complete nuclear dismantlement is the way out.



President Lee Jae Myung's three-step denuclearization plan bears resemblance to former President Moon Jae-in's idea that the resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue has to start with a nuclear freeze.



Pundits say it's a realistic choice for convincing Pyongyang to resume dialogue now that its nuclear program has become even more advanced since then.



Prof. Park Won-gon / Ewha Womans University

The 2019 N. Korea-U.S. summit failed because of the Libya-style package settlement model, which the North rejects vehemently. That's why a realistic three-step plan was proposed.



Some are concerned that there may be adverse effects if Seoul proposes its plan first rather than announcing a solution on the North Korean nuclear issue together with Washington after the bilateral summit.



Hong Min / Korea Institute for National Unification

The question is whether it's appropriate for S. Korea to propose a unilateral denuclearization plan first, when N. Korea had already strongly rejected it.



However, some say it emphasizes the shared goals of South Korea and Japan, which views North Korea's nuclear threat as seriously as South Korea does.



Prof. Cho Sung-ryul / Kyungnam University

A nuclear freeze and reduction alone are not enough to eliminate the threat posed to S. Korea and Japan, which want to show the U.S. that the denuclearization goal must not be abandoned.



Regarding concerns that phased denuclearization means recognizing North Korea as a nuclear power, Seoul said Pyongyang's complete denuclearization is the common goal of the international community, including South Korea and the US.