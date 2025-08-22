[News Today] Shaman detained in Kim Keon-hee probe

A detention warrant has been issued for Jeon Seong-bae, the shaman known as Geon Jin and a central figure in the Unification Church bribery scandal. Meanwhile, the special counsel team has summoned former First Lady Kim Keon-hee for the 4th round of questioning this Saturday.



Shaman Geon Jin is accused of delivering luxury necklace and bag gifts to former first lady Kim Keon-hee from the former top Unification Church official surnamed Yoon, in return for business favors for the church.



The shaman whose real name is Jeon Seong-bae was detained late Thursday.



A warrant was issued some 11 hours after a court hearing began at 10:30 a.m.



The court cited risk of evidence destruction.



Jeon did not attend the hearing saying that he cannot bear the pain suffered by many people because of him.



The hearing took place only in written form. The presiding judge appears to have taken note of various issues including how some testimonies veered from the facts.



Jeon's detention is expected to boost momentum to the counsel team's investigation into his alleged interference in People Power Party affairs.



Jeon is accused of trying to meddle in the 2023 PPP leadership primary race by bringing in a large number of Unification Church members to the party.



The counsel team was issued a search warrant to obtain the PPP members register in order to verify such allegations, but failed to execute the warrant due to strong resistance by PPP lawmakers.



Meanwhile, the counsel team has asked former First Lady Kim Keon-hee to show up for questioning again at 10 a.m. Saturday.



It will be her fourth summons since being detained. Investigators plan to grill her on Unification Church-related corruption charges.



However since detention, Kim has consistently exercised her right to remain silent.