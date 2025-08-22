[News Today] Former PM summoned for 3rd time

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo appeared before the special counsel team for questioning again on Friday.



The team is grilling Han over whether a Cabinet meeting convened right before former President Yoon declared martial law and drawing up and discarding the initial declaration document can be seen as playing a role in insurrection.



A day earlier, the team raided the National Assembly Secretariat to secure surveillance footage from the time, naming former PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho as a suspect for allegedly obstructing a vote to lift martial law.