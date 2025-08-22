News Today

[News Today] Gov't pushes Yellow Envelope Bill

[LEAD]
With the so-called 'Yellow Envelope Bill', a pro-labor union bill, set to be tabled at the National Assembly this week, the government is stepping up outreach to the business community. Officials say it's aimed at easing corporate backlash once the bill passes, but opposition from industry leaders remains strong.

[REPORT]
Subcontracted workers for shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean have been protesting on a tower for 97 days, demanding better treatment for non-regular workers.

Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Steel filed damage compensation suits against temporary subcontracted workers for going on strikes, but recently dropped them.

Steel, shipbuilding and automobiles are the industries with most subcontractors and outsourcing work.

The Vice Minister of Employment and Labor sat down with the CEOs of the three industries most sensitive to the labor law revisions known as the 'Yellow Envelope Act', which expands subcontractors' bargaining rights against primary contractors.

The vice minister started off by saying that he is aware of the companies' concerns regarding the bill.

Kwon Chang-jun/ Vice Minister of Employment and Labor
The government is deeply aware of concerns about legal uncertainties and corporate risks due to the expansion of responsibility.

The attending CEOs agreed with the purpose of the new law but still complained about the difficulty of applying them to real situations.

They reportedly asked the government to examine the difficulties of businesses and emphasized the need for balance between the management and the labor.

They also demanded detailed guidelines to prevent on-site confusion.

The government is working hard to convince companies to reduce the confusion expected ahead of the law's introduction this week, but the business world hasn't changed its stance.

Hwang Yong-yeon/ Korea Enterprises Federation
Frequent demands for negotiations and strikes from subcontractor unions may likely cause great confusion in the industrial field.

Meanwhile, the labor community demanded that the bill be approved as originally intended and held a large-scale press conference in front of the National Assembly on Friday.

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved.

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

