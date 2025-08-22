News Today

[News Today] New home purchase rules for foreigners

입력 2025.08.22 (17:07) 수정 2025.08.22 (17:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Despite new rules curbing speculative housing demand in the capital region, foreign purchases have actually been on the rise. With concerns mounting over reverse discrimination against local buyers, the government will now only allow foreigners to buy homes in the Seoul metro area if they actually live in there for 2 years.

[REPORT]
Last November, an Uzbek national bought an apartment in Seocho-gu District in Seoul for 7.4 billion won, roughly 5.28 million U.S. dollars.

The transaction price was 300 million won higher than that reported a month ago.

This foreigner's address is in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

Buying homes for any purpose aside from actual residence has been prohibited since the land transaction permission system was expanded for three areas in the Gangnam region and Yongsan-gu District in March. Subsequently, real estate transactions by foreigners decreased.

But the overall transactions by foreigners in Seoul have been on the rise.

The number of housing purchases by foreigners in the capital area in the past three years showed an annual average increase of about 26%.

Ham Young-jin / Woori Bank
Foreigners had relatively easier terms than Korean citizens in regards to funding, actual residence issue or taxation on multiple homeowners.

Mortgage loans for homes in the capital region were capped at 600 million won on June 27th.

But foreign nationals were omitted from the new regulation, sparking debates about reverse discrimination and speculation concerns.

Subsequently, the government decided to allow foreigners to buy housing in the capital region only when they intend to actually reside in them.

The new rule applies to all districts in Seoul, seven districts in Incheon and 23 cities and counties in Gyeonggi-do Province.

Those areas are open to foreigners' land and home ownership. But a foreign national must move in within four months of getting permission to buy a home and must actually live there for two years.

Kim Se-woong/ Real Estate Agent in Gangnam-gu Dist.
Foreigners without domestic ties would get nervous. They'd have to pay a hefty enforcement fine if they don't actually reside there for 2 years.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport plans to maintain this permit system for one year starting from August 26th and extend the system when needed.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] New home purchase rules for foreigners
    • 입력 2025-08-22 17:07:08
    • 수정2025-08-22 17:08:28
    News Today

[LEAD]
Despite new rules curbing speculative housing demand in the capital region, foreign purchases have actually been on the rise. With concerns mounting over reverse discrimination against local buyers, the government will now only allow foreigners to buy homes in the Seoul metro area if they actually live in there for 2 years.

[REPORT]
Last November, an Uzbek national bought an apartment in Seocho-gu District in Seoul for 7.4 billion won, roughly 5.28 million U.S. dollars.

The transaction price was 300 million won higher than that reported a month ago.

This foreigner's address is in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

Buying homes for any purpose aside from actual residence has been prohibited since the land transaction permission system was expanded for three areas in the Gangnam region and Yongsan-gu District in March. Subsequently, real estate transactions by foreigners decreased.

But the overall transactions by foreigners in Seoul have been on the rise.

The number of housing purchases by foreigners in the capital area in the past three years showed an annual average increase of about 26%.

Ham Young-jin / Woori Bank
Foreigners had relatively easier terms than Korean citizens in regards to funding, actual residence issue or taxation on multiple homeowners.

Mortgage loans for homes in the capital region were capped at 600 million won on June 27th.

But foreign nationals were omitted from the new regulation, sparking debates about reverse discrimination and speculation concerns.

Subsequently, the government decided to allow foreigners to buy housing in the capital region only when they intend to actually reside in them.

The new rule applies to all districts in Seoul, seven districts in Incheon and 23 cities and counties in Gyeonggi-do Province.

Those areas are open to foreigners' land and home ownership. But a foreign national must move in within four months of getting permission to buy a home and must actually live there for two years.

Kim Se-woong/ Real Estate Agent in Gangnam-gu Dist.
Foreigners without domestic ties would get nervous. They'd have to pay a hefty enforcement fine if they don't actually reside there for 2 years.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport plans to maintain this permit system for one year starting from August 26th and extend the system when needed.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김문수·장동혁, 국민의힘 대표 결선 진출…26일 결정

김문수·장동혁, 국민의힘 대표 결선 진출…26일 결정
국민의힘 최고위원에 신동욱·김민수·양향자·김재원…청년 최고위원 우재준 선출

국민의힘 최고위원에 신동욱·김민수·양향자·김재원…청년 최고위원 우재준 선출
김건희 “건강상 이유 내일 조사 불출석”…특검 “25일 소환”

김건희 “건강상 이유 내일 조사 불출석”…특검 “25일 소환”
위성락 안보실장 “한미 안보 동맹의 현대화로 연합방위태세 강화”

위성락 안보실장 “한미 안보 동맹의 현대화로 연합방위태세 강화”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.