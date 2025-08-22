[News Today] New home purchase rules for foreigners

[LEAD]

Despite new rules curbing speculative housing demand in the capital region, foreign purchases have actually been on the rise. With concerns mounting over reverse discrimination against local buyers, the government will now only allow foreigners to buy homes in the Seoul metro area if they actually live in there for 2 years.



[REPORT]

Last November, an Uzbek national bought an apartment in Seocho-gu District in Seoul for 7.4 billion won, roughly 5.28 million U.S. dollars.



The transaction price was 300 million won higher than that reported a month ago.



This foreigner's address is in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.



Buying homes for any purpose aside from actual residence has been prohibited since the land transaction permission system was expanded for three areas in the Gangnam region and Yongsan-gu District in March. Subsequently, real estate transactions by foreigners decreased.



But the overall transactions by foreigners in Seoul have been on the rise.



The number of housing purchases by foreigners in the capital area in the past three years showed an annual average increase of about 26%.



Ham Young-jin / Woori Bank

Foreigners had relatively easier terms than Korean citizens in regards to funding, actual residence issue or taxation on multiple homeowners.



Mortgage loans for homes in the capital region were capped at 600 million won on June 27th.



But foreign nationals were omitted from the new regulation, sparking debates about reverse discrimination and speculation concerns.



Subsequently, the government decided to allow foreigners to buy housing in the capital region only when they intend to actually reside in them.



The new rule applies to all districts in Seoul, seven districts in Incheon and 23 cities and counties in Gyeonggi-do Province.



Those areas are open to foreigners' land and home ownership. But a foreign national must move in within four months of getting permission to buy a home and must actually live there for two years.



Kim Se-woong/ Real Estate Agent in Gangnam-gu Dist.

Foreigners without domestic ties would get nervous. They'd have to pay a hefty enforcement fine if they don't actually reside there for 2 years.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport plans to maintain this permit system for one year starting from August 26th and extend the system when needed.