News Today

[News Today] Nobel laureate hails Korean democracy

입력 2025.08.22 (17:07) 수정 2025.08.22 (17:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Nobel economics laureate James Robinson sat down with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon for a discussion on national growth. He pointed to South Korea's democratic development as the key behind its economic success.

[REPORT]
Professor James Robinson was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for his research on how political institutions affect a country's economic prosperity.

He has attributed South Korea's economic growth to its inclusive political system, in other words, democracy.

The professor said that ever since the country transitioned to democracy, it was able to achieve explosive economic growth through high levels of creativity.

Prof. James Robinson / University of Chicago, U.S.
I think all of that explosion of creativity is unimaginable without the creation of democracy.

He said Korea's democracy will continue to play an important role in future economic growth such as in AI.

Prof. James Robinson / University of Chicago, U.S.
Not just artificial intelligence, you were behind on everything and you caught up because you created an inclusive society and people solved the problem, that's what people do.

Robinson also predicted that issues of low birthrate and demographic cliff Korea is facing won't present a big problem to economic prosperity.

He said the UAE's example of bringing in foreign workforce to resolve such challenges can provide a reference point.

Prof. James Robinson / University of Chicago, U.S.
In a way that made everybody better off mutually, better for everybody, for the Emirates, so I think that's an obvious model and that shows it can be feasible.

Meanwhile, Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon stressed the need for selective welfare in a bid to ease inequality.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Nobel laureate hails Korean democracy
    • 입력 2025-08-22 17:07:16
    • 수정2025-08-22 17:08:38
    News Today

[LEAD]
Nobel economics laureate James Robinson sat down with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon for a discussion on national growth. He pointed to South Korea's democratic development as the key behind its economic success.

[REPORT]
Professor James Robinson was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for his research on how political institutions affect a country's economic prosperity.

He has attributed South Korea's economic growth to its inclusive political system, in other words, democracy.

The professor said that ever since the country transitioned to democracy, it was able to achieve explosive economic growth through high levels of creativity.

Prof. James Robinson / University of Chicago, U.S.
I think all of that explosion of creativity is unimaginable without the creation of democracy.

He said Korea's democracy will continue to play an important role in future economic growth such as in AI.

Prof. James Robinson / University of Chicago, U.S.
Not just artificial intelligence, you were behind on everything and you caught up because you created an inclusive society and people solved the problem, that's what people do.

Robinson also predicted that issues of low birthrate and demographic cliff Korea is facing won't present a big problem to economic prosperity.

He said the UAE's example of bringing in foreign workforce to resolve such challenges can provide a reference point.

Prof. James Robinson / University of Chicago, U.S.
In a way that made everybody better off mutually, better for everybody, for the Emirates, so I think that's an obvious model and that shows it can be feasible.

Meanwhile, Seoul mayor Oh Se-hoon stressed the need for selective welfare in a bid to ease inequality.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김문수·장동혁, 국민의힘 대표 결선 진출…26일 결정

김문수·장동혁, 국민의힘 대표 결선 진출…26일 결정
국민의힘 최고위원에 신동욱·김민수·양향자·김재원…청년 최고위원 우재준 선출

국민의힘 최고위원에 신동욱·김민수·양향자·김재원…청년 최고위원 우재준 선출
김건희 “건강상 이유 내일 조사 불출석”…특검 “25일 소환”

김건희 “건강상 이유 내일 조사 불출석”…특검 “25일 소환”
위성락 안보실장 “한미 안보 동맹의 현대화로 연합방위태세 강화”

위성락 안보실장 “한미 안보 동맹의 현대화로 연합방위태세 강화”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.