[News Today] ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Sing-along Screening
입력 2025.08.22 (17:07) 수정 2025.08.22 (17:08)
[LEAD]
The global hit 'KPop Demon Hunters' will be screened in Korea for the first time at next month's Busan International Film Festival. Here's more.
[REPORT]
The global hit animation film 'KPop Demon Hunters' is to be shown on the big screen in Korea.
It has been selected as one of the opening films for the 30th Busan International Film Festival, which kicks off next month.
The organizers of the festival said the film's first domestic theater screening and sing-along event will be held so that viewers can truly enjoy the musical charm of 'KPop Demon Hunters' which topped music charts around the world.
A sing-along allows audiences to sing the songs featured in the movies together at the cinema just like at concerts.
'KPop Demon Hunters' sing-alongs have been held in various parts of the world including North America and the UK thanks to the explosive popularity of songs featured in the film.
