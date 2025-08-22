News 9

Ex-PM Han called in 3rd time

입력 2025.08.22 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is being summoned for the third time by the special investigation team regarding the insurrection today (Aug. 22).

The special investigation team is expected to decide whether to request a detention warrant after completing the investigation.

Let's go to the special investigation office.

Reporter Kim Young-hoon! It’s already past 9 o'clock, are they conducting a late-night investigation again today?

[Reporter]

No, typically investigations are classified as 'late-night' starting from 9 PM, but former Prime Minister Han's investigation just concluded, and he has entered the document review phase.

Former Prime Minister Han underwent 14 hours of questioning during the first investigation and 16 hours during the second, and today is expected to be the final investigation.

During today’s investigation, the special investigation team focused on whether former Prime Minister Han actively participated in the martial law.

They are questioning not only his simple 'aiding' but also whether, as the 'second-in-command' of the government, he bears responsibility for the martial law.

Former Prime Minister Han has maintained that he "actively opposed the declaration of martial law."

However, the special investigation team has confirmed circumstances that contradict his claims, such as his hurried convening of a cabinet meeting and its conclusion within five minutes, despite the fact that some cabinet members had not yet arrived at the time of the martial law declaration.

Additionally, it has been reported that the team questioned whether former Prime Minister Han communicated with then-Leader of the People Power Party, Choo Kyung-ho, or former Minister of Culture, Yu In-chon, after the declaration of martial law, possibly relaying instructions from former President Yoon.

[Anchor]

What factors are likely to be considered in deciding whether to request a detention warrant?

[Reporter]

Special Prosecutor Park Ji-young stated that when considering whether to request a detention warrant, they will also review the attitude during the investigation.

He added that the investigation attitude includes examining whether the facts were acknowledged, the circumstances under which they were acknowledged, and the content of the acknowledgment.

The special investigation team believes that the charges against former Prime Minister Han are serious and, given that he has denied the allegations so far, there is a significant concern about the destruction of evidence, making it likely that they will request a detention warrant.

If the special investigation team requests a detention warrant, it will mark the first time in constitutional history that a former Prime Minister undergoes a detention warrant review.

This has been Kim Young-hoon from KBS News at the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ex-PM Han called in 3rd time
    • 입력 2025-08-22 23:56:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is being summoned for the third time by the special investigation team regarding the insurrection today (Aug. 22).

The special investigation team is expected to decide whether to request a detention warrant after completing the investigation.

Let's go to the special investigation office.

Reporter Kim Young-hoon! It’s already past 9 o'clock, are they conducting a late-night investigation again today?

[Reporter]

No, typically investigations are classified as 'late-night' starting from 9 PM, but former Prime Minister Han's investigation just concluded, and he has entered the document review phase.

Former Prime Minister Han underwent 14 hours of questioning during the first investigation and 16 hours during the second, and today is expected to be the final investigation.

During today’s investigation, the special investigation team focused on whether former Prime Minister Han actively participated in the martial law.

They are questioning not only his simple 'aiding' but also whether, as the 'second-in-command' of the government, he bears responsibility for the martial law.

Former Prime Minister Han has maintained that he "actively opposed the declaration of martial law."

However, the special investigation team has confirmed circumstances that contradict his claims, such as his hurried convening of a cabinet meeting and its conclusion within five minutes, despite the fact that some cabinet members had not yet arrived at the time of the martial law declaration.

Additionally, it has been reported that the team questioned whether former Prime Minister Han communicated with then-Leader of the People Power Party, Choo Kyung-ho, or former Minister of Culture, Yu In-chon, after the declaration of martial law, possibly relaying instructions from former President Yoon.

[Anchor]

What factors are likely to be considered in deciding whether to request a detention warrant?

[Reporter]

Special Prosecutor Park Ji-young stated that when considering whether to request a detention warrant, they will also review the attitude during the investigation.

He added that the investigation attitude includes examining whether the facts were acknowledged, the circumstances under which they were acknowledged, and the content of the acknowledgment.

The special investigation team believes that the charges against former Prime Minister Han are serious and, given that he has denied the allegations so far, there is a significant concern about the destruction of evidence, making it likely that they will request a detention warrant.

If the special investigation team requests a detention warrant, it will mark the first time in constitutional history that a former Prime Minister undergoes a detention warrant review.

This has been Kim Young-hoon from KBS News at the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office.
김영훈
김영훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“내년 R&D 투자 35.3조원 ‘역대 최대’…<br>발전의 시금석 되길”

“내년 R&D 투자 35.3조원 ‘역대 최대’…발전의 시금석 되길”
오늘부터 미·일 순방…<br>중국에 특사 파견

오늘부터 미·일 순방…중국에 특사 파견
“포고문 받았다” 뒤집힌 진술…구속 피하려 말 바꿨나

“포고문 받았다” 뒤집힌 진술…구속 피하려 말 바꿨나
‘방송3법’ 모두 통과…“언론장악 3법” “언론개혁 첫걸음”

‘방송3법’ 모두 통과…“언론장악 3법” “언론개혁 첫걸음”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.