Ex-PM Han called in 3rd time

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is being summoned for the third time by the special investigation team regarding the insurrection today (Aug. 22).



The special investigation team is expected to decide whether to request a detention warrant after completing the investigation.



Let's go to the special investigation office.



Reporter Kim Young-hoon! It’s already past 9 o'clock, are they conducting a late-night investigation again today?



[Reporter]



No, typically investigations are classified as 'late-night' starting from 9 PM, but former Prime Minister Han's investigation just concluded, and he has entered the document review phase.



Former Prime Minister Han underwent 14 hours of questioning during the first investigation and 16 hours during the second, and today is expected to be the final investigation.



During today’s investigation, the special investigation team focused on whether former Prime Minister Han actively participated in the martial law.



They are questioning not only his simple 'aiding' but also whether, as the 'second-in-command' of the government, he bears responsibility for the martial law.



Former Prime Minister Han has maintained that he "actively opposed the declaration of martial law."



However, the special investigation team has confirmed circumstances that contradict his claims, such as his hurried convening of a cabinet meeting and its conclusion within five minutes, despite the fact that some cabinet members had not yet arrived at the time of the martial law declaration.



Additionally, it has been reported that the team questioned whether former Prime Minister Han communicated with then-Leader of the People Power Party, Choo Kyung-ho, or former Minister of Culture, Yu In-chon, after the declaration of martial law, possibly relaying instructions from former President Yoon.



[Anchor]



What factors are likely to be considered in deciding whether to request a detention warrant?



[Reporter]



Special Prosecutor Park Ji-young stated that when considering whether to request a detention warrant, they will also review the attitude during the investigation.



He added that the investigation attitude includes examining whether the facts were acknowledged, the circumstances under which they were acknowledged, and the content of the acknowledgment.



The special investigation team believes that the charges against former Prime Minister Han are serious and, given that he has denied the allegations so far, there is a significant concern about the destruction of evidence, making it likely that they will request a detention warrant.



If the special investigation team requests a detention warrant, it will mark the first time in constitutional history that a former Prime Minister undergoes a detention warrant review.



This has been Kim Young-hoon from KBS News at the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!