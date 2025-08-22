Gov't approves record R&D budget

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Lee Jae Myung administration has decided to significantly increase the research and development budget, in contrast to the previous government.



The investment amount for next year is set to be 35 trillion won, the largest ever.



President Lee Jae Myung stated that the next 2 to 3 years will be a golden period of opportunity, especially in the field of artificial intelligence, and expressed hope that this decision will serve as a cornerstone for the development of South Korea.



Reporter Kim Gi-hwa has the story.



[Report]



The National Science and Technology Advisory Meeting, chaired by the President, was broadcast live for two hours.



President Lee Jae Myung emphasized that science and technology determine the future of the nation.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "Historically, countries that respected and developed science and technology thrived, while those that disregarded them generally perished."]



The budget for research and development in the science and technology sector for next year was reviewed and approved, amounting to 35 trillion and 300 billion won, the largest ever.



[President Lee Jae Myung: "We will see an increase rate approaching almost 20%, and I expect it will serve as a cornerstone for a new stage of development in South Korea."]



This is an effort to correct the previous government's mistake of cutting the R&D budget, and it is assessed as a return to a normal growth tragectory.



President Lee particularly emphasized that the next 2 to 3 years will be a golden time for the AI sector, warning that if we fall behind, we will forever remain a follower.



To strengthen investment in the AI sector, a budget of 2.3 trillion won, more than double this year's amount, has been allocated for next year.



Next month, the National AI Strategy Committee, operating directly under the President, will also be launched.



[Ha Jung-woo/Chief of AI Future Planning at the Presidential Office: "Under the strong leadership of the President, we will establish and implement the South Korea AI Action Plan centered around the National AI Strategy Committee."]



President Lee also mentioned that he is considering upgrading the Korean Intellectual Property Office to the Ministry of Intellectual Property to revitalize the patent and technology transaction market.



This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.



