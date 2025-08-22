News 9

Economic growth strategy unveiled

입력 2025.08.22 (23:56)

[Anchor]

The economic growth strategy of the Lee Jae Myung government was also announced today (Aug. 22).

This too centers around artificial intelligence, AI.

They presented a goal to raise the potential growth rate to 3% through an AI-driven transformation.

Reporter Choi In-young has the details.

[Report]

An 'AI welfare consultation' call comes in.

["Would you like to consult with me to see if you need welfare assistance? (Yes.)"]

["Do you need help with living expenses, arrears, or debts?"]

For two minutes, five questions are asked about what kind of welfare is needed, such as employment and caregiving.

Once the call ends, the consultation details are converted into text and automatically sent to the public official in charge of welfare at the local government.

So far, 430,000 people have been consulted.

There are plans to further enhance the functionality by 2027.

[Han Jeong-hwan/Director of Welfare Safety Division, Korea Social Security Information Service: "Once it changes to conversational AI, I believe we will be able to grasp the in-depth welfare needs of the subjects and their basic demands."]

The strategy is to actively incorporate AI into the public sector, including welfare, employment, taxation, and new drug reviews.

In addition to the fields that various companies are diving into for future growth, '15 leading projects' have been selected.

The nurturing of AI talent is also included.

AI education will be conducted tailored to all citizens, and special visas and exceptional support will be considered to attract overseas talent.

[Koo Yoon-cheol/Vice Minister of Economy: "We will achieve 'AI localization' so that all citizens can learn and utilize AI as easily as Hangul."]

The goal is to raise the potential growth rate to 3% through an AI transformation.

The investment resources will be secured from the National Growth Fund, which exceeds 100 trillion won.

The government has projected this year's economic growth rate to be 0.9%.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

