Ex-Minister Won faces probe

The special investigation team in the Kim Keon-hee case carried out searches today (Aug. 22) at over 10 locations, including the Yangpyeong County Office, related to the allegations of changes to the Yangpyeong Expressway route.



It seems that former Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Won Hee-ryong will also be investigated soon.



Reporter Jung Sang-bin has the story.



[Report]



Investigators are examining seized items in the office of the Yangpyeong County Office.



["You are from the special investigation team, right?"]



The Kim Keon-hee special investigation team has officially launched an investigation into the 'Yangpyeong Expressway preferential treatment allegations'.



This search was conducted simultaneously at over 10 locations, including the Yangpyeong County Office.



The allegations regarding the Yangpyeong Expressway arose after the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport changed the confirmed endpoint in Yangseo-myeon shortly after the Yoon Suk Yeol government took office, despite having already undergone a preliminary feasibility study.



The consulting firm responsible for the feasibility study provided an 'alternative' that changed the endpoint to Gangsang-myeon within two months, which included land equivalent to five soccer fields owned by Kim Keon-hee's family and family companies.



When the controversy arose, then-Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Won Hee-ryong completely denied the allegations and canceled the project.



[Won Hee-ryong/Former Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport/23.7.12/Won Hee-ryong TV: "This is a route decision made to give preferential treatment to Kim Keon-hee. They are making such claims and conducting political offensives."]



However, the special investigation team is currently investigating whether the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport pressured the consulting firm to provide a 'route change plan'.



The special investigation team also conducted searches at the residence of businessman Kim Chung-sik, a close associate of Kim Keon-hee's mother, to confirm allegations that Kim's family company received preferential treatment during the 'Yangpyeong Gongheung District Development' process.



Kim Keon-hee has stated that she will not attend the scheduled summons investigation tomorrow (Aug. 23) due to health reasons, and the special investigation team has notified her to appear at 10 AM on the 25th.



This is KBS News Jung Sang-bin.



