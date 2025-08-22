Gov't unveils growth strategy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The economic growth strategy announced today (Aug. 22) includes measures to support the livelihoods of ordinary citizens and small business owners.



It also includes a plan to gradually raise the retirement age.



Reporter Kim Jin-hwa has the details.



[Report]



This restaurant introduced 22 self-order kiosks two years ago.



They were informed that there would be no rental fee for the devices.



[Restaurant Owner/Voice Altered: "They said there would be no rental fee. If we use it as a promotional store, that we could just use it..."]



It was only after a year that they learned that 3.3% of their sales would go to payment processing fees.



If the monthly sales fell below a certain threshold, they also had to pay a rental fee.



When they tried to cancel the contract, the penalty fee was 23 million won.



[Restaurant Owner/Voice Altered: "(I wish) such contracts could be prevented. They didn't explain it like this... It's like buying a TV and then finding out the viewing fee is 3 million won. That's exactly how it feels right now."]



The government has decided to establish standard terms and conditions for self-order kiosks that are currently in a regulatory blind spot.



[Lee Do-woo/University Student/Last June: "I think the price is completely affordable, so you can just come and eat anytime."]



The so-called '1,000 won breakfast' will be expanded.



The number of participating universities will be increased from the current 200, and they are considering including industrial complexes so that office workers can also take advantage of it.



Even after using up the monthly data limit, people will be able to use low-speed internet for free, and the 'K Pass', which refunds about 20% of public transportation costs, will be subdivided into categories for youth and seniors to increase refund benefits.



In addition, the government has proposed a plan to gradually extend the retirement age through social dialogue.



[Hwang Jong-cheol/Director of Labor Reform Policy, Ministry of Employment and Labor: "Since the national pension will be adjusted to a retirement age of 65 by 2033, it is important to quickly address the issue of extending the retirement age accordingly..."]



The details of the livelihood support measures will be announced before the end of this month along with next year's budget proposal.



This is KBS News Kim Jin-hwa.



