Natural escapes to beat heat

Many people are struggling to decide where to go for a summer getaway as the heat shows no signs of letting up.



Let's meet some natural cooling vacation spots that can help alleviate these worries and the sweltering heat.



Reporter Lee Chae-ri introduces them.



[Report]



A pocket-shaped limestone cave formed by falling valley water.



A waterfall is located here, where pigeons used to live in the past, and it remains cool even in the height of summer due to its deep gorge.



Visitors dressed in outerwear can also be seen.



[Oh Dae-sik & Kim Eung-young/Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province: "It's a columnar joint, so the gorge is deep. The breeze in this gorge is so cool that you can feel like you're in an air-conditioned room."]



Bright lights illuminate the dark cave.



A laser show is projected onto the cave walls, and fish can also be seen in the aquarium.



A former mine from the Japanese colonial period, located deep underground, has transformed into a summer vacation spot.



The cave maintains a cool temperature of about 21 degrees Celsius.



[Deniz Asmin Aydin/Turkey: "I think people can really come here and get refreshed. Visit a little bit. I think it's really nice in here."]



The National Agricultural Museum, which exhibits various farming tools and agricultural books.



Geothermal energy is used to maintain a constant temperature for the exhibits and visitors.



[Jin Hwan-kyu/Head of Facility Safety Team, National Agricultural Museum: "(This building) is designed to be eco-friendly, maintaining a constant 22 degrees with just two cooling units."]



The exhibition hall is located underground, and the building's rooftop is covered with grass to reduce radiant heat effects.



[Lee Eun-jung & Kim Do-ha/Euiwang, Gyeonggi Province: "It's a great place to come and play with the baby in the summer, so we come here often."]



In the sweltering heat where it's hard to turn off the air conditioning, natural cooling vacation spots are becoming another option for spending the summer.



This is KBS News, Lee Chae-ri.



