Ex-PM Han reverses statement

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is reported to have changed his statement during the second investigation.



He had previously claimed that he was unaware of the martial law proclamation, but ultimately admitted that he received the proclamation from former President Yoon Suk Yeol.



There is analysis suggesting this may be an attempt to avoid arrest.



Reporter Han-sol has the details.



[Report]



Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has claimed that he suggested convening a Cabinet meeting to former President Yoon Suk Yeol to prevent the declaration of emergency martial law.



[Han Duck-soo/Former Prime Minister/December 11 of last year: "For more Cabinet members to oppose it... To prevent martial law..."]



However, the special investigation team believes that former Prime Minister Han actually suggested convening the Cabinet meeting to facilitate the declaration of emergency martial law.



They also believe that he received the martial law proclamation from former President Yoon in advance, but Han has repeatedly denied this.



[Han Duck-soo/Former Prime Minister/February 6: "I have never received any instructions or documents related to martial law."]



He also claimed that he accidentally discovered the document in the back pocket of his suit later on.



[Han Duck-soo/Former Prime Minister/February 6: "After the Cabinet meeting to lift the martial law, I came to my office and found it in the back pocket of my suit."]



However, the CCTV footage from the presidential office secured by the special investigation team shows former Prime Minister Han taking the document out of his pocket.



It is reported that during the second summons investigation on the 19th, Han ultimately admitted to having received the martial law proclamation from former President Yoon.



Faced with the possibility of arrest, he reversed his previous statements.



However, it is known that he did not provide specific answers regarding what instructions he received and how he implemented them.



The special investigation team has stated that former Prime Minister Han only admitted to some factual circumstances, leaving open the possibility of requesting a detention warrant.



This is KBS News, Han-sol.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!