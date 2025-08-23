News 9

Budget phone hacking boss caught

입력 2025.08.23 (00:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The leader of the budget phone hacking organization, which we reported on extensively last year, has been captured in Thailand and has been repatriated to South Korea.

They secretly opened budget phone accounts and stole hundreds of billions of won in deposits and virtual assets.

BTS Jungkook and a conglomerate chairman were also victims.

Reporter Shin Ji-soo has the details.

[Report]

A man is seen walking out of the Incheon Airport arrival hall, held by police officers on both arms.

He is Mr. A, a 30-year-old Chinese national and the leader of the hacking organization.

Mr. A hacked multiple sites, including budget phone websites, to extract personal information from victims and bypassed the lax identity verification of budget phones to open mobile phone accounts in the victims' names.

Using the opened budget phones, he accessed the victims' financial and virtual asset accounts through various methods.

It has been investigated that from August 2023, over a period of six months, he stole 38 billion won from victims' deposits and virtual assets in this manner.

Wealthy individuals, including famous celebrities like BTS Jungkook and conglomerate chairmen, fell victim to identity theft and some lost tens of billions of won.

The criminal activities of this hacking organization came to light through KBS's continuous reporting last year.

[KBS News 9/April 29, 2024: "There are cases where budget phones are opened without the victims' knowledge, leading to financial asset losses, which KBS is focusing on."]

The investigative agency, which has been tracking the case, received intelligence in April that Mr. A had entered Thailand and successfully apprehended him locally through cooperative investigations.

The repatriation process was completed four months later.

The police plan to apply for a detention warrant for Mr. A on charges of violating the Information and Communications Network Act soon.

This is KBS News Shin Ji-soo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Budget phone hacking boss caught
    • 입력 2025-08-23 00:08:42
    News 9
[Anchor]

The leader of the budget phone hacking organization, which we reported on extensively last year, has been captured in Thailand and has been repatriated to South Korea.

They secretly opened budget phone accounts and stole hundreds of billions of won in deposits and virtual assets.

BTS Jungkook and a conglomerate chairman were also victims.

Reporter Shin Ji-soo has the details.

[Report]

A man is seen walking out of the Incheon Airport arrival hall, held by police officers on both arms.

He is Mr. A, a 30-year-old Chinese national and the leader of the hacking organization.

Mr. A hacked multiple sites, including budget phone websites, to extract personal information from victims and bypassed the lax identity verification of budget phones to open mobile phone accounts in the victims' names.

Using the opened budget phones, he accessed the victims' financial and virtual asset accounts through various methods.

It has been investigated that from August 2023, over a period of six months, he stole 38 billion won from victims' deposits and virtual assets in this manner.

Wealthy individuals, including famous celebrities like BTS Jungkook and conglomerate chairmen, fell victim to identity theft and some lost tens of billions of won.

The criminal activities of this hacking organization came to light through KBS's continuous reporting last year.

[KBS News 9/April 29, 2024: "There are cases where budget phones are opened without the victims' knowledge, leading to financial asset losses, which KBS is focusing on."]

The investigative agency, which has been tracking the case, received intelligence in April that Mr. A had entered Thailand and successfully apprehended him locally through cooperative investigations.

The repatriation process was completed four months later.

The police plan to apply for a detention warrant for Mr. A on charges of violating the Information and Communications Network Act soon.

This is KBS News Shin Ji-soo.
신지수
신지수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“내년 R&D 투자 35.3조원 ‘역대 최대’…<br>발전의 시금석 되길”

“내년 R&D 투자 35.3조원 ‘역대 최대’…발전의 시금석 되길”
오늘부터 미·일 순방…<br>중국에 특사 파견

오늘부터 미·일 순방…중국에 특사 파견
“포고문 받았다” 뒤집힌 진술…구속 피하려 말 바꿨나

“포고문 받았다” 뒤집힌 진술…구속 피하려 말 바꿨나
‘방송3법’ 모두 통과…“언론장악 3법” “언론개혁 첫걸음”

‘방송3법’ 모두 통과…“언론장악 3법” “언론개혁 첫걸음”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.