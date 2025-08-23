News 9

Heatwave to persist past ‘Chuseo’

2025.08.23

[Anchor]

Tomorrow (Aug. 23) is the weekend, and is marked by the solar term 'Chuseo'.

This is the time when the heat usually starts to fade away like magic, but this year seems different.

The scorching heat is expected to continue until next week.

Weather specialist Lee Se-heum reports.

[Report]

People are still shielding themselves from the scorching sun with their hand or umbrellas.

[Kim Do-jun & Kim Da-in/Gyeongnam Gimhae City: "I can't go out without an umbrella. I would turn into a steamed bun. (What do you think about today's weather?) I think I would turn into a dumpling. Mom said she would buy us ice cream."]

Today (Aug. 22), the daytime temperature in Seoul rose to 33.5 degrees, triggering a heatwave warning.

Gangneung also recorded 38 degrees, making it feel like midsummer.

Across the country, the perceived temperature exceeded 35 degrees, leading to the expansion of the heatwave advisory nationwide, except for Taebaek and Hallasan in Gangwon Province.

Although tomorrow, Saturday, is the solar term 'Chuseo' when the heat is supposed to fade, the heat is expected to intensify over the weekend.

[Noh Yu-jin/Weather Agency Forecast Analyst: "Warm and humid air is flowing in, and with strong sunlight, a heatwave-level temperatures will continue in most regions, so please be cautious."]

Tomorrow's daytime temperatures will be similar to today, with Seoul at 34 degrees, and Gangneung and Daegu at 36 degrees.

Rain is expected in the central region early next week, temporarily lowering temperatures, but the weather agency forecasts that it will be hotter than usual throughout the week.

This is due to the two high-pressure systems in the upper and middle atmosphere covering the Korean Peninsula not retreating easily.

The weather agency predicts that temperatures will also be above average next month in its one-month outlook.

This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.

