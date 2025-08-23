Gold necklace taken from corpse

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A man living alone was found dead, and during the investigation, a 20-don gold necklace he was wearing went missing.



The police officers who responded to the deceased's home are now being investigated as suspects.



Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the details.



[Report]



In a villa in Namdong-gu, Incheon, a man in his 50s, who lived alone, was found dead from a chronic illness on the 20th.



A friend reported to 119, saying, "The man is not breathing," and the fire rescue team that arrived at the scene confirmed that the man was already dead and handed the case over to the police.



Subsequently, two detectives from the Namdong Police Station arrived at the scene and took photos of the body for evidence collection.



At that time, the deceased man was wearing a 20-don gold necklace, which was also captured in the photos taken by the detective.



Later, the scientific investigation team from the Incheon Police Agency arrived and took more photos of the body.



However, the photos taken at that time did not show the gold necklace.



Just 30 minutes after the police began investigating the death, the gold necklace worn by the deceased man had completely vanished.



[Villa Resident/Voice Altered: "I heard the police on the phone. I just listened in, and I heard them say, 'Check the necklace.'"]



A total of five police officers went to and from the scene during that time, and those who confirmed the necklace was missing searched each other's bodies but failed to find the actual item.



The 20-don gold necklace is valued at 13 million won.



It is small enough to fit in one hand, making it difficult to distinguish even if it were put in a pocket.



The police stated that they have begun a pre-investigation into the five officers who responded to the scene, keeping all possibilities open, including insider involvement and external intrusion.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



