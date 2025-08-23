News 9

Gold necklace taken from corpse

입력 2025.08.23 (01:07)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A man living alone was found dead, and during the investigation, a 20-don gold necklace he was wearing went missing.

The police officers who responded to the deceased's home are now being investigated as suspects.

Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the details.

[Report]

In a villa in Namdong-gu, Incheon, a man in his 50s, who lived alone, was found dead from a chronic illness on the 20th.

A friend reported to 119, saying, "The man is not breathing," and the fire rescue team that arrived at the scene confirmed that the man was already dead and handed the case over to the police.

Subsequently, two detectives from the Namdong Police Station arrived at the scene and took photos of the body for evidence collection.

At that time, the deceased man was wearing a 20-don gold necklace, which was also captured in the photos taken by the detective.

Later, the scientific investigation team from the Incheon Police Agency arrived and took more photos of the body.

However, the photos taken at that time did not show the gold necklace.

Just 30 minutes after the police began investigating the death, the gold necklace worn by the deceased man had completely vanished.

[Villa Resident/Voice Altered: "I heard the police on the phone. I just listened in, and I heard them say, 'Check the necklace.'"]

A total of five police officers went to and from the scene during that time, and those who confirmed the necklace was missing searched each other's bodies but failed to find the actual item.

The 20-don gold necklace is valued at 13 million won.

It is small enough to fit in one hand, making it difficult to distinguish even if it were put in a pocket.

The police stated that they have begun a pre-investigation into the five officers who responded to the scene, keeping all possibilities open, including insider involvement and external intrusion.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gold necklace taken from corpse
    • 입력 2025-08-23 01:07:35
    News 9
[Anchor]

A man living alone was found dead, and during the investigation, a 20-don gold necklace he was wearing went missing.

The police officers who responded to the deceased's home are now being investigated as suspects.

Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the details.

[Report]

In a villa in Namdong-gu, Incheon, a man in his 50s, who lived alone, was found dead from a chronic illness on the 20th.

A friend reported to 119, saying, "The man is not breathing," and the fire rescue team that arrived at the scene confirmed that the man was already dead and handed the case over to the police.

Subsequently, two detectives from the Namdong Police Station arrived at the scene and took photos of the body for evidence collection.

At that time, the deceased man was wearing a 20-don gold necklace, which was also captured in the photos taken by the detective.

Later, the scientific investigation team from the Incheon Police Agency arrived and took more photos of the body.

However, the photos taken at that time did not show the gold necklace.

Just 30 minutes after the police began investigating the death, the gold necklace worn by the deceased man had completely vanished.

[Villa Resident/Voice Altered: "I heard the police on the phone. I just listened in, and I heard them say, 'Check the necklace.'"]

A total of five police officers went to and from the scene during that time, and those who confirmed the necklace was missing searched each other's bodies but failed to find the actual item.

The 20-don gold necklace is valued at 13 million won.

It is small enough to fit in one hand, making it difficult to distinguish even if it were put in a pocket.

The police stated that they have begun a pre-investigation into the five officers who responded to the scene, keeping all possibilities open, including insider involvement and external intrusion.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.
이윤우
이윤우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“내년 R&D 투자 35.3조원 ‘역대 최대’…<br>발전의 시금석 되길”

“내년 R&D 투자 35.3조원 ‘역대 최대’…발전의 시금석 되길”
오늘부터 미·일 순방…<br>중국에 특사 파견

오늘부터 미·일 순방…중국에 특사 파견
“포고문 받았다” 뒤집힌 진술…구속 피하려 말 바꿨나

“포고문 받았다” 뒤집힌 진술…구속 피하려 말 바꿨나
‘방송3법’ 모두 통과…“언론장악 3법” “언론개혁 첫걸음”

‘방송3법’ 모두 통과…“언론장악 3법” “언론개혁 첫걸음”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.