All broadcasting reform bills passed

[Anchor]



The so-called EBS Act, which reorganizes the governance structure of the Korea Educational Broadcasting System, passed the plenary session today (Aug. 22), marking the successful passage of all three broadcasting reform laws in the National Assembly.



The opposition criticized the move as a reckless attempt to seize control of broadcasting, while the ruling party hailed it as a historic first step for media reform.



This is Lee Ye-rin reporting.



[Report]



The EBS Act amendment, which was the last in the package of three broadcasting reform acts, passed the National Assembly's plenary session.



The amendment expands the EBS board of directors and allows the National Assembly, as well as educational organizations and broadcasting media associations, to recommend board members.



The People Power Party had launched a filibuster, stating that the bill allows the recommendation of EBS board members by the Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union while excluding the largest teachers' organization, the Teachers' Union, and boycotted the vote.



The Democratic Party passed amendments to change the governance structure of MBC and EBS yesterday (Aug. 21) and today, following the earlier passage of the broadcasting act revision on the 5th.



Among the three major reforms areas of the prosecution, media, and judiciary, the media sector is the first to complete legislative reform with the passage of the "three broadcasting laws."



Once the amendment is implemented, public broadcasters must form a new board of directors within three months, and the board will establish a presidential candidate recommendation committee, consisting of over 100 participants, to appoint a new president.



[Baek Seung-a/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "We will ensure the complete independence and true freedom of public broadcasting and media, returning it back to the people..."]



[Song Eon-seog/Chairman of the Emergency Response Committee and Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "The three broadcasting laws aimed at seizing control of broadcasting will inevitably go down in history as a dictatorial act of the leftist interest cartel regime..."]



The Democratic Party is also accelerating efforts to reorganize the Korea Communications Commission.



In line with the planned revision of the Government Organization Act at the end of next month, the party is pushing for the establishment of the 'Audiovisual Media Communications Commission' to replace the current Korea Communications Commission.



Starting tomorrow (Aug. 23), which is the weekend, the Democratic Party will sequentially present the Yellow Envelope Act and the second amendment to the Commercial Act for plenary session votes.



The People Power Party is expected to respond with a filibuster, but the Democratic Party plans to forcibly conclude the vote and process everything by the 25th.



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin reporting.



