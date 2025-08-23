McIlroy's lucky birdie chance

동영상 고정 취소

On the first day of the PGA Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy drew tremendous attention.



He experienced a stroke of luck when a ball hit from the bunker struck the stands and turned into a birdie opportunity.



On the 18th hole, McIlroy's driver shot curved left and landed in the rough.



His second shot with an iron went into the bunker, and in frustration, he looked up at the sky and sighed.



A continued crisis, but an incredible stroke of luck awaited him in the bunker!



The poorly hit ball from the bunker seemed to fly over the green, but it hit the stands and, unbelievably, came back.



The ball rolled and stopped near the hole, about 5 meters away.



McIlroy did not miss the birdie putt and turned the crisis into an opportunity.



Cheers erupted from the crowd, and with his fist clenched, McIlroy smiled brightly, starting the day at 4 under par, tied for 8th place.



The world number one, Scheffler, who witnessed the lucky moment up close, rose to solo second place with a score of 7 under par.



