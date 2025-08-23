Police heroes rush pregnant mom

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A pregnant woman who faced an emergency on a congested commute road safely gave birth with the help of police and other drivers.



She traveled a route that usually takes almost an hour in just 9 minutes.



Reporter Park Yeon-seon has the story.



[Report]



At 7:30 AM, a man rushes into the police station with his hazard lights on.



He pleads for help, saying his pregnant wife’s water has broken and they need to get to the hospital urgently, but the road is blocked with commuting vehicles.



[Jo Song-yi/Expectant Mother: "Since it coincided with rush hour, the navigation showed it would take almost 50 minutes, but the hospital said to come within 20 minutes…"]



In a situation where every second counts, waiting for an ambulance was not an option.



The police officers immediately moved the woman into their patrol car and began to navigate through the traffic jam.



With the sound of sirens, other vehicles made way, and they drove through lanes to find the optimal route.



Meanwhile, the woman, gripped by increasing contractions, struggled to hold on.



The patrol car, overtaking vehicles waiting at traffic signals and taking shortcuts, completed the journey to the hospital in just 9 minutes, a route that usually takes over 50 minutes during rush hour.



[Kim Seon-gi/Police Officer, Daejeon Station: "I think we were able to go faster than expected because we knew the area well. The drivers also made room for us on both sides when they heard the sirens."]



Upon arriving at the hospital, the woman safely gave birth to a healthy 3.2 kg baby boy.



[Jo Song-yi/Expectant Mother: "(When I got to the hospital) they administered the induction agent and I gave birth right away. I am so grateful, and I will raise my child well."]



It was a moment where the quick judgment and response of the police shone brightly for the young couple in crisis.



This is KBS News, Park Yeon-seon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!