KBO hits 10M fans again

[Anchor]



Professional baseball is on the verge of surpassing ten million spectators for the second consecutive year.



This weekend, it is expected to achieve this milestone, potentially breaking the record for the fewest games played to reach it.



Who are the many people visiting the baseball stadiums?



What is the reason for this?



Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the details.



[Report]



The era of ten million spectators for two consecutive years.



It is no exaggeration to say that professional baseball has become one of South Korea's leading cultural phenomena, far beyond just being a popular sport.



Compared to the early 2000s when it recorded around two million spectators due to the popularity of soccer, the growth is remarkable.



Looking at the attendance by team, popular teams like Samsung, along with LG and Lotte, who are in the autumn baseball race this season, are ranked high.



When examining the spectator ratio compared to total seats, the occupancy rate has surged from the 50% range two years ago to the 80% range this season.



The economic impact of the increase in spectators is also significant.



According to a survey by a credit card company, the sales in the commercial areas around the baseball stadiums have increased by over 30% compared to three years ago.



Analyzing the age demographics of the spectators, last year, those in their 20s accounted for about 38%, making it the largest group, followed by those in their 30s.



It is also noteworthy that the proportion of female spectators has surpassed that of males.



So what exactly attracts them to the baseball stadiums?



According to a KBO survey, the biggest reason for the increase in stadium visits is the unique K cheering culture of Korea, filled with songs and dances.



[Yoo Da-un/Baseball Fan: "I think the biggest advantage is being able to cheer loudly in an open space, which is why I come to the baseball stadium often. Andrew Stevens, yay yay yay~."]



As the popularity of baseball continues to grow, many fans are visiting the stadiums to spend leisure time with family and friends.



[Lee Chae-min/Baseball Fan: "These days, more people are watching baseball, so I thought, should I go too? Sometimes it's said that going to a baseball game is cheaper than a movie ticket..."]



The much more diverse and higher quality food and beverages than before are also significant reasons.



[Yoo Jae-hoon/Baseball Fan: "When I want to enjoy a cold beer after work, I often go to the baseball stadium to have a beer."]



With countless fans visiting the stadiums for their own reasons, what do they hope for the future of professional baseball?



["Professional baseball that can give hope to children."]



["A clean ticketing culture that has taken root."]



["Enjoyable for all ages."]



["Fair."]



["Even if the cheering teams are different, everyone can enjoy it together."]



["I hope professional baseball becomes a place where the whole family can enjoy together."]



["Go professional baseball!"]



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



