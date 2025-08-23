Maggie Kang visits Korea

동영상 고정 취소

Maggie Kang, the Canadian director of 'K-Pop Demon Hunters' of Korean descent, has returned to her homeland for the first time since the film's success.



She stated that the success of this film demonstrates that Korea is a cultural powerhouse and that there is still so much more to show.



Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop met with her.



[Report]



A girl group that enjoys kimbap and ramen as snacks, along with the familiar sights of Namsan Tower, Bukchon Hanok Village, and the Seoul Fortress, served as the backdrop for the film.



Director Maggie Kang, who created this work, repeatedly emphasized that Korea is a cultural powerhouse.



[Maggie Kang/'K-Pop Demon Hunters' Director: "I hope people show it as it is with pride, and the content we can create is something that cannot be made elsewhere."]



The theme of this film is 'K-Pop'.



From K-Pop record companies to collaborations with the girl group TWICE, she expressed her deep affection for the aspects she focused on the most.



[Maggie Kang/'K-Pop Demon Hunters' Director: "We really wanted to legitimize our movie in the K-Pop world, and seamlessly have our songs belong in the K-Pop space."]



Throughout her visit to Korea, Director Maggie Kang showered praises on Korean culture.



Regarding the highly anticipated sequel, while nothing is confirmed, she hinted that she will continue to incorporate Korean sentiments, such as trot music.



[Maggie Kang/'K-Pop Demon Hunters' Director: "There is so much I don't know. That's why there is still so much to show about our country's culture..."]



This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.



