Yongin murder suspect captured

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The man who killed a woman in an officetel in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, was caught today (Aug. 22), just one day after the incident.



Authorities believe he may have committed the crime as an act of revenge against the woman who had previously reported him for another crime.



Reporter Hwang Da-ye has the details.



[Report]



Early yesterday (Aug. 21), a woman in her 30s of Chinese nationality was found dead in the underground parking lot of an officetel in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.



[Officetel Official/Voice Altered: "A resident reported it, and the police were dispatched. They checked all the CCTV footage in the morning. It seems they are tracking him..."]



Upon reviewing the CCTV footage, it was revealed that a man in his 30s, identified as A, approached the victim and wielded a weapon.



After the crime, A fled in a rental car he had previously rented. He drove to Hongcheon, Gangwon Province, which is 70 km away from the crime scene, where he abandoned the car in front of a school and went into hiding.



However, the police tracked his movements using CCTV and deployed search dogs, eventually locating A hiding in a nearby mountain.



He was captured just one day after his escape.



Investigators confirmed that A and the victim knew each other.



In May, the victim reported to the police that she had been a victim of a crime by A, and it was confirmed that A had also reported the woman in June, asking for her to be punished.



This has raised strong suspicions that A's murder was a revenge crime out of resentment for being reported.



During police questioning, A admitted to killing the woman, acknowledging his crime.



He also confessed to tracking the victim for several days prior to the incident, after learning her home address.



Police plan to request a detention warrant for A on charges of murder.



This is KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!