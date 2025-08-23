Diplomats share Trump tips

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



So far, President Trump has often thrown world leaders into confusion with unexpected situations and remarks during meetings.



As a result, diplomatic teams from various countries are reportedly sharing 'Trump coping strategies' with each other.



What methods are they using?



Reporter Yang Min-hyo has looked into this.



[Report]



["It is a great honor...in the Oval Office."]



The unpredictable stage mainly unfolds in the Oval Office of the White House.



In live broadcasts around the world, President Trump sometimes puts his counterparts on the spot.



[Meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky/Feb.: "You don't have the cards! This is going to be great Television. I'll say that."]



["Turn the lights down and just put this on. It's right behind you."]



He suddenly plays videos and makes baseless claims.



["Death, death, death!"]



There are evaluations that he uses foreign leaders as scapegoats for domestic political purposes.



[Meeting with South African President Ramaphosa/May: "Burial sites. Over a thousand of white farmers."]



You can't be caught off guard in the same way; the Trump coping strategies are evolving.



[Meeting with Prime Minister of Ireland/Mar.: "Got the entire U.S. pharmaceutical industry!"]



Do not get caught up in direct pressure.



If a squabble escalates into a power struggle, the meeting can go off track.



[Starmer/UK Prime Minister/Feb.: "Can I present the letter from the king."]



Gifts that appeal to Trump's tastes.



'Nobel Peace Prize nomination' has become a catchphrase among leaders.



[Netanyahu/Israeli Prime Minister/July: "It's nominating you for the Peace Prize, which is well deserved. And you should get it."]



Analysis suggests that the praise that moved Trump has turned into blatant flattery in his second term.



[Rutte/NATO Secretary General/June: "Daddy has to sometimes use strong language to get them to stop."]



The NATO Secretary General, who compared Trump to 'Daddy,' faced criticism for 'flattering diplomacy', but the White House even posted videos that seemed to enjoy it.



'After all, it's up to Trump', and the advice is that ministers can only prepare and prepare for the precarious 'Trump Show' that they cannot control.



This is KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!