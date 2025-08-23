News 9

Diplomats share Trump tips

입력 2025.08.23 (01:59)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

So far, President Trump has often thrown world leaders into confusion with unexpected situations and remarks during meetings.

As a result, diplomatic teams from various countries are reportedly sharing 'Trump coping strategies' with each other.

What methods are they using?

Reporter Yang Min-hyo has looked into this.

[Report]

["It is a great honor...in the Oval Office."]

The unpredictable stage mainly unfolds in the Oval Office of the White House.

In live broadcasts around the world, President Trump sometimes puts his counterparts on the spot.

[Meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky/Feb.: "You don't have the cards! This is going to be great Television. I'll say that."]

["Turn the lights down and just put this on. It's right behind you."]

He suddenly plays videos and makes baseless claims.

["Death, death, death!"]

There are evaluations that he uses foreign leaders as scapegoats for domestic political purposes.

[Meeting with South African President Ramaphosa/May: "Burial sites. Over a thousand of white farmers."]

You can't be caught off guard in the same way; the Trump coping strategies are evolving.

[Meeting with Prime Minister of Ireland/Mar.: "Got the entire U.S. pharmaceutical industry!"]

Do not get caught up in direct pressure.

If a squabble escalates into a power struggle, the meeting can go off track.

[Starmer/UK Prime Minister/Feb.: "Can I present the letter from the king."]

Gifts that appeal to Trump's tastes.

'Nobel Peace Prize nomination' has become a catchphrase among leaders.

[Netanyahu/Israeli Prime Minister/July: "It's nominating you for the Peace Prize, which is well deserved. And you should get it."]

Analysis suggests that the praise that moved Trump has turned into blatant flattery in his second term.

[Rutte/NATO Secretary General/June: "Daddy has to sometimes use strong language to get them to stop."]

The NATO Secretary General, who compared Trump to 'Daddy,' faced criticism for 'flattering diplomacy', but the White House even posted videos that seemed to enjoy it.

'After all, it's up to Trump', and the advice is that ministers can only prepare and prepare for the precarious 'Trump Show' that they cannot control.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Diplomats share Trump tips
    • 입력 2025-08-23 01:59:54
    News 9
[Anchor]

So far, President Trump has often thrown world leaders into confusion with unexpected situations and remarks during meetings.

As a result, diplomatic teams from various countries are reportedly sharing 'Trump coping strategies' with each other.

What methods are they using?

Reporter Yang Min-hyo has looked into this.

[Report]

["It is a great honor...in the Oval Office."]

The unpredictable stage mainly unfolds in the Oval Office of the White House.

In live broadcasts around the world, President Trump sometimes puts his counterparts on the spot.

[Meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky/Feb.: "You don't have the cards! This is going to be great Television. I'll say that."]

["Turn the lights down and just put this on. It's right behind you."]

He suddenly plays videos and makes baseless claims.

["Death, death, death!"]

There are evaluations that he uses foreign leaders as scapegoats for domestic political purposes.

[Meeting with South African President Ramaphosa/May: "Burial sites. Over a thousand of white farmers."]

You can't be caught off guard in the same way; the Trump coping strategies are evolving.

[Meeting with Prime Minister of Ireland/Mar.: "Got the entire U.S. pharmaceutical industry!"]

Do not get caught up in direct pressure.

If a squabble escalates into a power struggle, the meeting can go off track.

[Starmer/UK Prime Minister/Feb.: "Can I present the letter from the king."]

Gifts that appeal to Trump's tastes.

'Nobel Peace Prize nomination' has become a catchphrase among leaders.

[Netanyahu/Israeli Prime Minister/July: "It's nominating you for the Peace Prize, which is well deserved. And you should get it."]

Analysis suggests that the praise that moved Trump has turned into blatant flattery in his second term.

[Rutte/NATO Secretary General/June: "Daddy has to sometimes use strong language to get them to stop."]

The NATO Secretary General, who compared Trump to 'Daddy,' faced criticism for 'flattering diplomacy', but the White House even posted videos that seemed to enjoy it.

'After all, it's up to Trump', and the advice is that ministers can only prepare and prepare for the precarious 'Trump Show' that they cannot control.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.
양민효
양민효 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“내년 R&D 투자 35.3조원 ‘역대 최대’…<br>발전의 시금석 되길”

“내년 R&D 투자 35.3조원 ‘역대 최대’…발전의 시금석 되길”
오늘부터 미·일 순방…<br>중국에 특사 파견

오늘부터 미·일 순방…중국에 특사 파견
“포고문 받았다” 뒤집힌 진술…구속 피하려 말 바꿨나

“포고문 받았다” 뒤집힌 진술…구속 피하려 말 바꿨나
‘방송3법’ 모두 통과…“언론장악 3법” “언론개혁 첫걸음”

‘방송3법’ 모두 통과…“언론장악 3법” “언론개혁 첫걸음”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.