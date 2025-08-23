News 9

Support for youth leaving care

[Anchor]

Minors living in child welfare facilities, such as orphanages, must leave the facility when they turn 18.

They are so-called 'youth preparing for independence,' and every year, about 2,000 of them find themselves in a situation where they must leave the facilities they have called home.

The government provides independence allowances, settlement funds, and housing support, but there have been ongoing criticisms that they are being pushed into the world at too young an age. As a result, the law was changed last year to allow them to stay in these facilities until the age of 25 if they wish.

Even so, making a living after leaving remains a challenge.

Now, there is a special convenience store that provides jobs for these young people.

Reporter Yeo So-yeon has the story.

[Report]

20-year-old Choi Bo-min, who was sent to an orphanage shortly after birth.

[“Welcome.”]

After leaving the orphanage in January this year, he got a part-time job at a convenience store.

Through this job, he has gained work experience and confidence, and now he is no longer afraid to step into society.

[Choi Bo-min/Youth Preparing for Independence: “Through managing these items, I also learned about money management and gained various work skills.”]

Song Gi-joo, who had difficulty finding a job, also worked here.

[Song Gi-joo/Youth Preparing for Independence: “I am currently working in beauty. I used to have a hot temper, and I think I learned to manage that here.”]

The convenience store owner is a youth independence support officer from Incheon.

Wanting to help young people who lack social experience or have disabilities, which would make it difficult for them to find even simple part-time jobs, the support officer took over the convenience store directly.

Since taking over in February, 10 young people preparing for independence have been working here in three rotating shifts.

[Song Won-seop/Director of Incheon Youth Independence Support Center/Catholic Priest: “Once they gain self-efficacy, they can join government career support programs and policies. Our goal is to help them build toward that.”]

One in four young people preparing for independence identifies 'work experience opportunities' as the most needed employment support.

The goal of this convenience store is to serve as a safety net until these young people, who suddenly have to become adults, are ready to stand on their own.

This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.

