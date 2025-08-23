Choi Tae-ho wins Junior Keirin gold
Korean cycling's track sprint hopeful Choi Tae-ho has won a gold medal in the Keirin event at the Junior World Championships.
In the Keirin final, six athletes, including Choi Tae-ho, started the race.
They followed the lead bicycle for the first three laps on the 250m track.
The remaining three laps saw fierce competition and a full sprint.
With just one lap to remaining, Choi Tae-ho surged ahead to finish first.
Choi Tae-ho, delighted with his first gold medal of the tournament, puts on the glorious winner's jersey.
Korean cycling's next-generation ace Choi Tae-ho now sets his sights on another gold medal in the sprint event the day after tomorrow.
Korean cycling's track sprint hopeful Choi Tae-ho has won a gold medal in the Keirin event at the Junior World Championships.
