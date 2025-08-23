News 9

Choi Tae-ho wins Junior Keirin gold

Korean cycling's track sprint hopeful Choi Tae-ho has won a gold medal in the Keirin event at the Junior World Championships.

In the Keirin final, six athletes, including Choi Tae-ho, started the race.

They followed the lead bicycle for the first three laps on the 250m track.

The remaining three laps saw fierce competition and a full sprint.

With just one lap to remaining, Choi Tae-ho surged ahead to finish first.

Choi Tae-ho, delighted with his first gold medal of the tournament, puts on the glorious winner's jersey.

Korean cycling's next-generation ace Choi Tae-ho now sets his sights on another gold medal in the sprint event the day after tomorrow.

공지·정정

