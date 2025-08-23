News 9

Son Heung-min to throw first pitch

[Anchor]

Son Heung-min, who’s taken LA by storm, is currently practicing ahead of his ceremonial first pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game next week.

So, how does Son Heung-min fare with a baseball glove?

Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.

[Report]

Son Heung-min, who is set to make his first pitch, draws attention as he appears wearing a baseball glove.

[Son Heung-min/LA FC: "First pitch up. Yesterday was my first day."]

Although baseball may be unfamiliar territory, he shows an unexpectedly good performance right from the windup, drawing gasps of amazement.

["Wow!!!"]

[Son Heung-min/LA FC: "It was actually not too bad."]

Ryan Hollingshead, who volunteered to play catcher, gave a thumbs up after receiving Son's pitch.

[Ryan Hollingshead/LA FC: "First off, he's looking good. Good form, good rotation, tons of confidence."]

Showcasing his natural athleticism, Son Heung-min is expected to deliver a pitch that could impress even Ohtani.

[Son Heung-min/LA FC: "Just soft. Then it's easy. Is that good enough?"]

Quickly adjusting to the American stage, Son Heung-min now sets his sights on his debut goal against the defensively weak Dallas this weekend.

Coach Steve Cherundolo expressed satisfaction, stating that Son Heung-min's exceptional soccer intelligence is instilling confidence in the team.

[Steve Cherundolo/LA FC Coach: "... game IQ, adapting to our league and our way of playing very quickly in a very short amount of time. I think that is what has impressed me the most."]

Also discovering that throwing smoothly makes it easier, Son Heung-min is energetically moving towards his debut goal in the American league.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

