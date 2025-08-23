Korea, Japan restore shuttle diplomacy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The 'historical issues' that were closely watched were not directly mentioned in this meeting.



However, there was a significantly meaningful agreement on the restoration of shuttle diplomacy between the leaders, which had been suspended.



Let's connect with our Tokyo correspondent to analyze the contents of the meeting today (Aug. 23).



Correspondent Hwang Jin-woo!



Given the many sensitive issues between the two countries, wasn't there a strong need for regular exchanges between the leaders?



Is shuttle diplomacy expected to be normalized going forward?



[Reporter]



Yes, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who took office last October, had plans to visit Korea last December.



However, due to the chaotic political situation in Korea, the plan was canceled.



President Lee Jae Myung and Prime Minister Ishiba emphasized that today's summit signifies the resumption of shuttle diplomacy.



Next is the Prime Minister's return visit, and President Lee Jae Myung suggested to Prime Minister Ishiba that the next summit be held in a rural area of Korea.



[“I understand that Prime Minister Ishiba has a special interest in balanced regional development, so when you visit Korea as part of the next shuttle diplomacy, I would like to meet not in Seoul, but in the rural areas of the Republic of Korea.”]



[Anchor]



From the statements exchanged between the two leaders, it seems that the atmosphere of the meeting was quite friendly. How is it being evaluated in Japan?



[Reporter]



Yes, the prevailing analysis is that the meeting was a success in confirming the direction toward a future-oriented relationship between Korea and Japan.



Japanese media are quite interested in the personal trust building between the leaders. They noted that the scene of Prime Minister Ishiba waiting for President Lee at the entrance of the Prime Minister’s official residence, with both leaders heading to the meeting room wearing bright expressions, indicates that a good relationship is being established.



After concluding the meeting at the official residence, the two leaders shared dinner at the Prime Minister’s Official Residence, where they exchanged broad opinions on bilateral issues and international situations.



This has been Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.



