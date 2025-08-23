News 9

Warning shots fired at MDL

[Anchor]

It has been revealed that our military fired warning shots at North Korean troops that crossed the Military Demarcation Line.

What is notable is that North Korea was the first to disclose this information, claiming that our military engaged in provocative actions and expressing their opposition.

Reporter Kim Gi-hwa has the details.

[Report]

Today (Aug. 23), North Korean military announced that the South Korean military had fired warning shots, with about ten rounds of machine gun fire, towards them on the 19th.

This was stated through a statement from the Deputy Chief of Staff of the General Staff, claiming that North Korean troops were conducting border blockade construction near the Military Demarcation Line and that the South Korean military had engaged in serious provocative actions.

They specifically criticized the joint 'Ulchi Freedom Shield' exercise between South Korea and the U.S., labeling it a deliberate provocation aimed at inciting military conflict.

In response, our military stated that some North Korean troops crossed the Military Demarcation Line and warning shots were fired, after which the North Korean troops retreated northward.

However, the military noted that while they had immediately informed the media when North Korean troops crossed the Military Demarcation Line and warning shots were fired in June last year and April this year, the incident was not publicly announced this time.

Additionally, North Korea has issued statements criticizing the South Korea-U.S. joint exercises for four consecutive days.

[Korean Central TV: "'Ulchi Freedom Shield' has completely transformed into a multinational joint military exercise, and the military threat to our country has significantly increased."]

The disclosure of the warning shots and the repeated criticism of the South Korea-U.S. joint exercises are analyzed as moves aimed at the upcoming South Korea-U.S. summit in two days.

[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies, Kyungnam University: "They seem to be sending a consistent message that without the cessation of South Korea-U.S. military exercises, dialogue and peace cooperation in North Korea-U.S. relations or inter-Korean relations are impossible."]

North Korea has threatened to respond accordingly if our provocations continue, while our military stated that they are closely monitoring North Korean activities.

This is KBS News Kim Gi-hwa.

