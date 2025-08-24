DP to push Yellow Envelope Bill

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's go to the National Assembly.



The so-called "Yellow Envelope Law," a revision of the labor union law that has raised concerns from the business community and the People Power Party about a potential contraction in corporate activities, was presented at the National Assembly's plenary session today (Aug. 23), a weekend. Currently, unlimited debate and filibustering are ongoing.



We looked into the key issues and the outlook for processing of the bill.



Kim Cheong-yun reports.



[Report]



[“I present the alternative to the partial amendment bill.”]



The labor union law revision bill aims to expand the scope of users, strengthen workers' rights to collective action, and limit liability for damages related to strikes.



As soon as the so-called "Yellow Envelope Bill" was presented at the National Assembly's plenary session, the People Power Party immediately entered into unlimited debate.



They began opposing the bill, calling it "false hope torture for subcontracting."



They argued that the fundamental issue of multi-tier subcontracting needs to be addressed, and leaving it solely to workers to negotiate is not a solution, claiming it is a bad law that will stifle corporate activities due to indiscriminate lawsuits.



[Woo Jae-jun/People Power Party Member: “Can such an important law really take root in the industrial field if it is pushed through without listening to the opinions of businesses?”]



On the other hand, the Democratic Party countered that it could alleviate social inequality.



They argued that this bill addresses the shortcomings of the existing law, which prevents workers from negotiating with the actual "users" due to the structure of subcontracting to subcontractors.



[Kim Joo-young/Democratic Party Member: “The practice of multi-tier subcontracting makes it impossible to know who the intermediary exploiters are through name lending.”]



The Democratic Party plans to conclude the unlimited debate with a vote tomorrow (Aug. 24) and push forward with the Yellow Envelope Bill.



They also plan to immediately present a second amendment to the Commercial Act that would impose stricter regulations on corporate governance, while the People Power Party intends to respond with another filibuster.



KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!