News 9

PPP final TV debate heats up

입력 2025.08.24 (00:17)

[Anchor]

The final two candidates for the People Power Party leadership, Kim Moon-soo and Jang Dong-hyuk, held their last TV debate.

Both candidates are classified as opponents of impeachment, but perhaps due to the upcoming showdown, they were seen clashing on various issues.

Kim Yoo-dae reports.

[Report]

In the final face-off, candidate Kim Moon-soo reached out to the so-called pro-impeachment faction.

When asked who he would nominate between former representative Han Dong-hoon and Jeon Han-gil, he chose former representative Han.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party leadership candidate: "I believe Representative Han Dong-hoon is one of our party's assets."]

This was in contrast to candidate Jang, who had previously chosen Mr. Jeon in an earlier debate.

Candidate Jang also expressed a negative stance on severing ties with former President Yoon Suk Yeol, emphasizing the importance of supporting the party’s strong base.

[Jang Dong-hyuk/People Power Party leadership candidate: "(The People Power Party) needs to sever ties with past wrongdoings and events."]

Candidate Jang distanced himself from Ahn Cheol-soo and Cho Kyoung-tae, who were eliminated in the first primary.

[Jang Dong-hyuk/People Power Party leadership candidate: "Candidate Cho Kyoung-tae is someone who says we need to hand over the list of 5 million party members. How can he say he wants to continue working together...?"]

Candidate Kim emphasized unity, even having a lunch meeting with Ahn.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party leadership candidate: "We need to persuade and communicate. Saying that we should cut them off like cancer cells is an excessive statement..."]

Their positions also diverged on who to appoint as the nominated Supreme Council members.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party leadership candidate: "(For the nominated Supreme Council members) I will consider selecting pro-impeachment candidates..."]

[Jang Dong-hyuk/People Power Party leadership candidate: "I will appoint someone who shares my views."]

Tensions also heated up regarding the methods of fighting against the opposition.

[Jang Dong-hyuk/People Power Party leadership candidate: "You say you will fight in the old way, but without a focal point in the National Assembly, we cannot fight properly."]

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party leadership candidate: "Have I been a member of the National Assembly for a longer? Or has our candidate Jang Dong-hyuk?"]

The People Power Party will finalize its leadership election on the 26th after party member voting and general public opinion polls on the 24th and 25th.

KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.

