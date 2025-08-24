PPP final TV debate heats up
[Anchor]
The final two candidates for the People Power Party leadership, Kim Moon-soo and Jang Dong-hyuk, held their last TV debate.
Both candidates are classified as opponents of impeachment, but perhaps due to the upcoming showdown, they were seen clashing on various issues.
Kim Yoo-dae reports.
[Report]
In the final face-off, candidate Kim Moon-soo reached out to the so-called pro-impeachment faction.
When asked who he would nominate between former representative Han Dong-hoon and Jeon Han-gil, he chose former representative Han.
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party leadership candidate: "I believe Representative Han Dong-hoon is one of our party's assets."]
This was in contrast to candidate Jang, who had previously chosen Mr. Jeon in an earlier debate.
Candidate Jang also expressed a negative stance on severing ties with former President Yoon Suk Yeol, emphasizing the importance of supporting the party’s strong base.
[Jang Dong-hyuk/People Power Party leadership candidate: "(The People Power Party) needs to sever ties with past wrongdoings and events."]
Candidate Jang distanced himself from Ahn Cheol-soo and Cho Kyoung-tae, who were eliminated in the first primary.
[Jang Dong-hyuk/People Power Party leadership candidate: "Candidate Cho Kyoung-tae is someone who says we need to hand over the list of 5 million party members. How can he say he wants to continue working together...?"]
Candidate Kim emphasized unity, even having a lunch meeting with Ahn.
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party leadership candidate: "We need to persuade and communicate. Saying that we should cut them off like cancer cells is an excessive statement..."]
Their positions also diverged on who to appoint as the nominated Supreme Council members.
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party leadership candidate: "(For the nominated Supreme Council members) I will consider selecting pro-impeachment candidates..."]
[Jang Dong-hyuk/People Power Party leadership candidate: "I will appoint someone who shares my views."]
Tensions also heated up regarding the methods of fighting against the opposition.
[Jang Dong-hyuk/People Power Party leadership candidate: "You say you will fight in the old way, but without a focal point in the National Assembly, we cannot fight properly."]
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party leadership candidate: "Have I been a member of the National Assembly for a longer? Or has our candidate Jang Dong-hyuk?"]
The People Power Party will finalize its leadership election on the 26th after party member voting and general public opinion polls on the 24th and 25th.
KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.
