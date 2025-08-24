News 9

Forensic officer confesses theft

입력 2025.08.24 (00:34)

[Anchor]

You may remember hearing about this news yesterday (Aug. 22).

It's the news that a gold necklace worth ten million won worn by the deceased had gone missing from the scene of the death investigation.

As the police investigation began, an unexpected suspect emerged, confessing to the crime, claiming to have stolen it.

Reporter Choo Jae-hoon reports on who it was.

[Report]

A villa in Namdong-gu, Incheon.

The gold necklace went missing from the neck of a man in his 50s who was found dead here around 2 PM on the 20th.

Two detectives arrived at the scene to investigate the death and took photos of the body with their mobile phones for evidence collection.

At that time, the man was wearing a gold necklace worth over ten million won, and this necklace was captured in the photos.

The crime scene investigation team from the Incheon Police Agency also took photos of the body 30 minutes later, but the necklace was not visible in those images.

The only people present at the scene were the two detectives who took the photos, two members of the crime scene investigation team, and one forensic investigator from the Incheon Police Agency who was examining the body to determine any criminal involvement.

They searched each other's bodies, but the necklace was not found, and during the police's internal investigation, everyone had denied any wrongdoing.

However, one of the forensic investigators later called the investigation team again and confessed to stealing it.

It was confirmed that during the few minutes when the detectives and crime scene investigation team were away from the scene, he became greedy after seeing the gold necklace, secretly took it and hid it in his shoe, then brought it home and concealed it under the sink.

The police urgently arrested the investigator on charges of theft, then found and confiscated the gold necklace from his home.

The police plan to apply for a detention warrant for this investigator.

This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.

