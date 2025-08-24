Korean industrial complex in Texas

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Aug. 23), more attention is focused on the Korea-U.S. summit set to take place in three days than on the Korea-Japan summit.



The main issue is undoubtedly tariffs.



The goal of the tariff bomb initiated by Trump is to encourage companies to build factories in the U.S. and create jobs, and our companies are expanding local investments to avoid tariffs.



A Korean-style industrial complex is set to be established in Texas.



Kim Kyung-soo reports.



[Report]



In Taylor, Texas, a new semiconductor factory is being built by Samsung Electronics.



With a completion rate of 99%, AI chips for Tesla's autonomous driving will be produced here starting next year.



Through this investment, Samsung will receive subsidies from the U.S. government and can avoid the tariffs threatened by the Trump administration.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States/6th: "We'll be putting a tariff on of approximately 100% on chips and semiconductors. But, if you're building in the United States of America, there's no charge."]



Nearby, a Korean-style advanced industrial complex is also set to break ground next month.



This vast land has mostly been used as cornfields until now.



Once construction is completed, an industrial complex one-third the size of Yeouido in Seoul will be established just a 10-minute drive from the Samsung Electronics Taylor plant.



With a corporate tax rate of 0% and benefits for infrastructure such as roads, electricity, communication, and water supply, Texas and the industrial complex operator are working hard to attract Korean companies that are struggling with tariff issues.



[Park Jae-young/Manager of Gradient Technology Park: "We are planning the first Korean-style industrial complex in the U.S. We will ensure that the necessary infrastructure is fully in place for when Korean companies enter..."]



The establishment of a Korean-style industrial complex in the quiet rural South of the U.S. shows that small and medium-sized enterprises are also beginning to invest locally in the U.S.



This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Taylor, Texas.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!