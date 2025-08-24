Gangneung holds rain ritual

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Amid the prolonged heatwave, Gangneung in Gangwon Province is facing an extreme drought emergency.



The reservoir level of the main water source has recorded its lowest level ever, and the entire city has entered water supply restrictions, reducing tap water usage by half.



With no other options left, people are looking to the sky.



No Ji-young reports.



[Report]



On the ritual table, there are rice cakes shaped like a dragon's head, symbolizing the Dragon King.



Soon, a lively rhythm begins, and the Dragon King ritual starts.



In response to the unprecedented drought, the Gangneung Danoje Preservation Association held a rain prayer ceremony.



Representatives of Gangneung residents offered drinks with reverent hearts and burned a prayer document wishing for much-needed rain.



[Bin Soon-ae/President of Gangneung Danoje Preservation Association: "We are trying to offer our sincere devotion to the Jade Emperor so that we can live as we did before."]



After six months of severe drought, the reservoir level of the Obong Reservoir, which is the main water source for the Gangneung area, is at 18.3%, hitting record lows daily.



Since the 20th, a water supply restriction has been implemented, limiting water usage by 50%. If the reservoir level drops to 15%, the water pressure will be further reduced.



[Choi Jong-won/President of Gangneung Village Head Association: "We are currently limiting the water usage by 50%, and the village heads are actively cooperating to enforce this. If the reservoir level drops to 15%, we will need to further reduce the usage to about 75%."]



Although it rained briefly in the Pyeongchang area where the rain prayer ceremony was held, it did little to alleviate the drought in Gangneung.



Rain is forecast for the 26th in the Gangwon Yeongdong region, including Gangneung, but the expected rainfall is only 10mm.



This is KBS News No Ji-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!