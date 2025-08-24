10 million milestone on Baseball Day

동영상 고정 취소

As professional baseball attracted over ten million spectators for the second consecutive year despite having the fewest games in history, a special event was held to celebrate Baseball Day, established to commemorate the gold medal won at the Beijing Olympics, adding extra significance to the occasion.



On Baseball Day, professional baseball reached the milestone of ten million spectators with only 587 games played, the lowest number in history.



The intense baseball fever was also evident in theaters.



A special event was held where KBO President Heo Koo-youn, national baseball team coach Ryu Ji-hyun, and Strengthening Committee Chairman Jo Gye-hyun watched the LG-KIA game together, and over 200 seats sold out in just a minute and a half.



President Heo Koo-youn displayed his characteristic wit, commenting on the recent struggles of KIA and Lotte due to player errors.



[Heo Koo-youn/President: "If Naile becomes the winning pitcher today, I will send all the wives of the KIA players to the nail shop..."]







■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!