Son eyes historic first U.S. goal

Son Heung-min of LA FC, the American professional soccer team, is set to challenge for his historic debut goal on American soil in tomorrow’s away game against Dallas.



As LA FC coach Cherundolo mentioned, Son's bright smile during training shows that he is enjoying playing soccer in the United States.



Whether it's passing, kicking, or showcasing his unique speed, Son Heung-min is aiming for a historic debut goal tomorrow.



The excitement on Son Heung-min's face cannot be hidden as he boards the plane for the Dallas trip.



Having already made waves on the East Coast, it’s now time for Son Heung-min to stir up Texas, and local fans are filled with great anticipation.







