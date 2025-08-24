News 9

"Goal of the year" in K League 2

[Anchor]

In the K League 2, Gyeongnam's Park Tae-yong scored a fantastic goal that is worthy of being called 'Goal of the Year.'

His long-range shot taken unexpectedly from behind the center line delighted coach Lee Eul-yong.

Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.

[Report]

In the 3rd minute of the first half, Gyeongnam's Park Tae-yong intercepted the ball from Seongnam and connected it directly to a shot from Lee Jung-min's pass.

Seeing the goalkeeper come out, he took a surprise shot that traced a perfect arc and flew over 50 meters to shake the net.

It was a fantastic goal that is worthy of being called 'Goal of the Year' in the K League.

Even Lee Eul-yong, the Gyeongnam coach who was sitting on the bench due to a suspension, could not hide his pleased expression at his disciple's remarkable feat.

On the 8th, Daegu's Cesinha scored what is known as the 'Eagle Shot' from just in front of the center line, while Park Tae-yong kicked the ball from behind the center line, becoming the new owner of the longest distance goal of this season's K League.

In the 5th minute of the second half, Jeju was leading 1-0 when Yuri Jonathan experienced the misfortune of scoring an own goal the ball deflected off his leg.

However, just three minutes later, Yuri Jonathan seemed to rise as a hero by directly heading a high cross to resolve the pain.

But the joy was short-lived.

Just two minutes later, Jeju conceded an equalizer to Daegu's Cesinha, resulting in a disappointing 2-2 draw.

In just 8 minutes, a feast of four goals heated up the summer night.

Gimcheon secured their second place firmly with a dramatic goal from Lee Dong-kyung in stoppage time of the second half, defeating Suwon FC 3-2.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

