Ex-PM faces detention warrant

[Anchor]



For the first time in history, a detention warrant has been requested for a former Prime Minister.



Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has been investigated three times by the special prosecutor on charges related to insurrection.



The detention warrant application amounts to a total of 54 pages, with the special prosecutor applying a total of six charges, including aiding insurrection.



The hearing for the warrant for former Prime Minister Han is expected to take place this week.



The first report is by Heo Ji-young.



[Report]



The special investigation team has requested a detention warrant for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.



This comes just two days after he completed his third round for questioning on the 22nd.



The special investigation team’s primary charge is that former Prime Minister Han aided the leader of the insurrection.



They believe he violated his constitutional duty to check and restrain the president's unlawful actions and instead helped fabricate the procedural legitimacy of the emergency martial law.



[Park Ji-young/Special Prosecutor: "(Former Prime Minister Han) was the highest constitutional authority that could have prevented the unconstitutional and illegal emergency martial law in advance."]



Former Prime Minister Han has claimed that he "actively discouraged the declaration of martial law."



[Han Duck-soo/Former Prime Minister/National Assembly Emergency Questioning/Last December: "More cabinet members opposed it and tried to prevent the martial law..."]



However, the special investigation team believes that former Prime Minister Han contributed to the process of hastily convening a cabinet meeting with only 11 cabinet members present during the martial law declaration, which ended in just five minutes.



The special investigation team has also applied charges of perjury and falsification of public documents against former Prime Minister Han.



They deemed some of his testimonies during the impeachment trial of former President Yoon to be false.



[Han Duck-soo/Former Prime Minister/Impeachment Trial of Former President Yoon/Last February: "(On the day of the martial law declaration) I do not recall seeing or receiving any documents related to the martial law from the presidential office."]



The special investigation team emphasized the necessity of detention through a 54-page warrant application.



In particular, they focused on explaining the 'seriousness of the crime.'



The hearing for the detention warrant for former Prime Minister Han is expected to take place this week.



This is the first time in constitutional history that a former Prime Minister is undergoing a detention hearing.



KBS News, Heo Ji-young.



