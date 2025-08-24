Yellow Envelope Bill passed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's move on to the news from the National Assembly.



The Yellow Envelope Law, which limits companies' claims for damages related to union strikes, has passed the National Assembly.



Currently, there is an ongoing unlimited debate over another contentious bill, so let's go to the National Assembly.



Reporter Lee Won-hee! First, did the Yellow Envelope Law ultimately pass under the leadership of the Democratic Party?



[Reporter]



Yes, the People Power Party faced off with unlimited debate starting yesterday (Aug. 23) morning, but the ruling coalition, including the Democratic Party, concluded the debate with a vote this morning (Aug. 24) due to their overwhelming number of seats and immediately processed the vote.



The amendments to Articles 2 and 3 of the Labor Union Act, known as the Yellow Envelope Law, expand the scope of employers, strengthen workers' rights to collective action, and limit liability for damages related to strikes.



Members of the People Power Party did not participate in the vote, and all three members of the Reform Party cast votes against it.



Even after the bill passed, the confrontation between the ruling and opposition parties continued.



[Jung Chung-rae/Democratic Party Leader: "The wishes of the labor community have been delayed due to Yoon Suk Yeol's veto, but today we have achieved them."]



[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chair and Floor Leader: "Isn't this legislation that drives companies overseas and eliminates jobs an economic insurrection?"]



The presidential office welcomed the passage of the bill and stated that it would continue to gather opinions from labor and management to ensure the law is implemented effectively.



[Anchor]



The Democratic Party has also submitted the second amendment to the Commercial Act to the plenary session.



It is said to be a 'stronger' amendment that could affect corporate governance. What is the outlook for its processing?



[Reporter]



Yes. The second amendment to the Commercial Act, which focuses on the introduction of a concentrated voting system and the expansion of separate elections for audit committee members, was submitted immediately after the passage of the Yellow Envelope Law.



Once again, the People Power Party has requested unlimited debate, and as of this moment, lawmakers from both parties have been alternating in debate for 11 hours.



The Democratic Party plans to conclude the debate and proceed to a vote once 24 hours have passed.



Following the three broadcasting reform laws, the Yellow Envelope Law, and the amendment to the Commercial Act, five bills are being processed in the same manner.



The People Power Party has defined the Yellow Envelope Law and the amendment to the Commercial Act as 'legislation for regime change' and is considering countermeasures such as constitutional appeals.



This has been KBS News from the National Assembly, Lee Won-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!