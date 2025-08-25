News 9

President Lee wraps up Japan visit

입력 2025.08.25 (00:22)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

We will continue with news on President Lee Jae Myung's diplomatic activities.

Yesterday (Aug. 23), President Lee Jae Myung met with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba and is reported to have engaged in close communication regarding tariff negotiations with the United States.

Having already met directly with Trump, Prime Minister Ishiba may have shared some negotiation insights.

First, let's look at the results of President Lee's visit to Japan, reported by Son Seo-young.

[Report]

President Lee Jae Myung met with Japanese political figures.

He wrapped up his final schedule in Japan by listening to suggestions on the future of Korea-Japan relations.

The atmosphere of the dinner between President Lee and Prime Minister Ishiba, which followed the summit yesterday, was also conveyed.

[Wi Sung-lac/Head of the National Security Office: "By placing a bottle of Andong soju next to a bottle of beer from Tottori Prefecture, the hometown of Prime Minister Ishiba, it seemed to symbolize cooperation and harmony between Korea and Japan."]

The presidential office explained that this visit to Japan was significant for discussing joint responses to changes in the trade environment ahead of the Korea-U.S. summit, while also externally demonstrating Korea’s commitment to strengthening Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation.

In fact, the leaders discussed strengthening Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation and responses to tariff issues.

During this process, the originally scheduled 20-minute small group meeting lasted nearly an hour.

Although there were no specific mentions in the joint press release, the presidential office stated that there was constructive dialogue between the two leaders regarding historical issues.

[Wi Sung-lac/Head of the National Security Office: "We had extensive discussions on the fundamental approach to how the new Lee Jae Myung government and the Ishiba government should address this issue, as I mentioned earlier, a philosophical approach..."]

President Lee will arrive in the United States tomorrow (Aug. 25) and will begin a three-day visit, starting with a meeting with Korean-Americans, followed by the Korea-U.S. summit.

This is Son Seo-young reporting from Tokyo for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • President Lee wraps up Japan visit
    • 입력 2025-08-25 00:22:28
    News 9
[Anchor]

We will continue with news on President Lee Jae Myung's diplomatic activities.

Yesterday (Aug. 23), President Lee Jae Myung met with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba and is reported to have engaged in close communication regarding tariff negotiations with the United States.

Having already met directly with Trump, Prime Minister Ishiba may have shared some negotiation insights.

First, let's look at the results of President Lee's visit to Japan, reported by Son Seo-young.

[Report]

President Lee Jae Myung met with Japanese political figures.

He wrapped up his final schedule in Japan by listening to suggestions on the future of Korea-Japan relations.

The atmosphere of the dinner between President Lee and Prime Minister Ishiba, which followed the summit yesterday, was also conveyed.

[Wi Sung-lac/Head of the National Security Office: "By placing a bottle of Andong soju next to a bottle of beer from Tottori Prefecture, the hometown of Prime Minister Ishiba, it seemed to symbolize cooperation and harmony between Korea and Japan."]

The presidential office explained that this visit to Japan was significant for discussing joint responses to changes in the trade environment ahead of the Korea-U.S. summit, while also externally demonstrating Korea’s commitment to strengthening Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation.

In fact, the leaders discussed strengthening Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation and responses to tariff issues.

During this process, the originally scheduled 20-minute small group meeting lasted nearly an hour.

Although there were no specific mentions in the joint press release, the presidential office stated that there was constructive dialogue between the two leaders regarding historical issues.

[Wi Sung-lac/Head of the National Security Office: "We had extensive discussions on the fundamental approach to how the new Lee Jae Myung government and the Ishiba government should address this issue, as I mentioned earlier, a philosophical approach..."]

President Lee will arrive in the United States tomorrow (Aug. 25) and will begin a three-day visit, starting with a meeting with Korean-Americans, followed by the Korea-U.S. summit.

This is Son Seo-young reporting from Tokyo for KBS News.
손서영
손서영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

특검, 한덕수 전 총리 구속영장 청구…헌정사상 첫 <br>사례

특검, 한덕수 전 총리 구속영장 청구…헌정사상 첫 사례
[단독] 대사들에게 일정 하루 전 통보…이종섭 귀국시키려 회의 급조?

[단독] 대사들에게 일정 하루 전 통보…이종섭 귀국시키려 회의 급조?
‘노란봉투법’ 본회의 통과…‘2차 상법개정안’ 필리버스터 시작

‘노란봉투법’ 본회의 통과…‘2차 상법개정안’ 필리버스터 시작
경제계 “기업들 한국 떠날 것”…노동계 “숙원 해결”

경제계 “기업들 한국 떠날 것”…노동계 “숙원 해결”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.