President Lee wraps up Japan visit

[Anchor]



We will continue with news on President Lee Jae Myung's diplomatic activities.



Yesterday (Aug. 23), President Lee Jae Myung met with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba and is reported to have engaged in close communication regarding tariff negotiations with the United States.



Having already met directly with Trump, Prime Minister Ishiba may have shared some negotiation insights.



First, let's look at the results of President Lee's visit to Japan, reported by Son Seo-young.



[Report]



President Lee Jae Myung met with Japanese political figures.



He wrapped up his final schedule in Japan by listening to suggestions on the future of Korea-Japan relations.



The atmosphere of the dinner between President Lee and Prime Minister Ishiba, which followed the summit yesterday, was also conveyed.



[Wi Sung-lac/Head of the National Security Office: "By placing a bottle of Andong soju next to a bottle of beer from Tottori Prefecture, the hometown of Prime Minister Ishiba, it seemed to symbolize cooperation and harmony between Korea and Japan."]



The presidential office explained that this visit to Japan was significant for discussing joint responses to changes in the trade environment ahead of the Korea-U.S. summit, while also externally demonstrating Korea’s commitment to strengthening Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation.



In fact, the leaders discussed strengthening Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation and responses to tariff issues.



During this process, the originally scheduled 20-minute small group meeting lasted nearly an hour.



Although there were no specific mentions in the joint press release, the presidential office stated that there was constructive dialogue between the two leaders regarding historical issues.



[Wi Sung-lac/Head of the National Security Office: "We had extensive discussions on the fundamental approach to how the new Lee Jae Myung government and the Ishiba government should address this issue, as I mentioned earlier, a philosophical approach..."]



President Lee will arrive in the United States tomorrow (Aug. 25) and will begin a three-day visit, starting with a meeting with Korean-Americans, followed by the Korea-U.S. summit.



This is Son Seo-young reporting from Tokyo for KBS News.



