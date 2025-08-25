Son Heung-min's U.S. debut goal

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Many of us probably replayed this moment several times today.



Son Heung-min has finally scored his first goal in the United States.



The match ended in a 1-1 draw, but that one goal was enough to make it a memorable match.



Heo Sol-ji reports.



[Report]



Son Heung-min's true value as a forward was on full display just six minutes into the match.



In the 6th minute of the first half, Son Heung-min took a free kick and accurately struck the left corner of the Dallas goal with precision and power.



It was a perfect combination of trajectory and speed that could not be stopped, even if anticipated.



[Local Commentary: "Sliced, with absolute perfection. Drifting away from the goalkeeper, and into the upper corner."]



This was his debut goal after three games in the U.S.



As Son Heung-min made the "LA" sign with his fingers along with his signature celebration, joy erupted among fans holding the Taegeukgi.



Son Heung-min also aimed for an additional goal with a strong shot in the 25th minute of the second half, but it was a shame that it went straight to the goalkeeper.



The match ended in a draw, but Son Heung-min, who played the full 90 minutes, received the highest rating and was named the MVP with eight shots and an 81% pass success rate, along with his debut goal.



[Son Heung-min/LAFC: "I glad I scored the first goal for the MLS and also for LAFC, but for me, the most important thing is to get the three points, so I'm really really disappointed for that."]



Locally, there were various praises such as "a performance worthy of being hung in the Louvre Museum" and "a world-class debut goal."



Son Heung-min is scheduled to play his home debut against San Diego on the 1st of next month.



KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



