News 9

Son Heung-min's U.S. debut goal

입력 2025.08.25 (01:54) 수정 2025.08.25 (01:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Many of us probably replayed this moment several times today.

Son Heung-min has finally scored his first goal in the United States.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, but that one goal was enough to make it a memorable match.

Heo Sol-ji reports.

[Report]

Son Heung-min's true value as a forward was on full display just six minutes into the match.

In the 6th minute of the first half, Son Heung-min took a free kick and accurately struck the left corner of the Dallas goal with precision and power.

It was a perfect combination of trajectory and speed that could not be stopped, even if anticipated.

[Local Commentary: "Sliced, with absolute perfection. Drifting away from the goalkeeper, and into the upper corner."]

This was his debut goal after three games in the U.S.

As Son Heung-min made the "LA" sign with his fingers along with his signature celebration, joy erupted among fans holding the Taegeukgi.

Son Heung-min also aimed for an additional goal with a strong shot in the 25th minute of the second half, but it was a shame that it went straight to the goalkeeper.

The match ended in a draw, but Son Heung-min, who played the full 90 minutes, received the highest rating and was named the MVP with eight shots and an 81% pass success rate, along with his debut goal.

[Son Heung-min/LAFC: "I glad I scored the first goal for the MLS and also for LAFC, but for me, the most important thing is to get the three points, so I'm really really disappointed for that."]

Locally, there were various praises such as "a performance worthy of being hung in the Louvre Museum" and "a world-class debut goal."

Son Heung-min is scheduled to play his home debut against San Diego on the 1st of next month.

KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Son Heung-min's U.S. debut goal
    • 입력 2025-08-25 01:54:36
    • 수정2025-08-25 01:54:58
    News 9
[Anchor]

Many of us probably replayed this moment several times today.

Son Heung-min has finally scored his first goal in the United States.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, but that one goal was enough to make it a memorable match.

Heo Sol-ji reports.

[Report]

Son Heung-min's true value as a forward was on full display just six minutes into the match.

In the 6th minute of the first half, Son Heung-min took a free kick and accurately struck the left corner of the Dallas goal with precision and power.

It was a perfect combination of trajectory and speed that could not be stopped, even if anticipated.

[Local Commentary: "Sliced, with absolute perfection. Drifting away from the goalkeeper, and into the upper corner."]

This was his debut goal after three games in the U.S.

As Son Heung-min made the "LA" sign with his fingers along with his signature celebration, joy erupted among fans holding the Taegeukgi.

Son Heung-min also aimed for an additional goal with a strong shot in the 25th minute of the second half, but it was a shame that it went straight to the goalkeeper.

The match ended in a draw, but Son Heung-min, who played the full 90 minutes, received the highest rating and was named the MVP with eight shots and an 81% pass success rate, along with his debut goal.

[Son Heung-min/LAFC: "I glad I scored the first goal for the MLS and also for LAFC, but for me, the most important thing is to get the three points, so I'm really really disappointed for that."]

Locally, there were various praises such as "a performance worthy of being hung in the Louvre Museum" and "a world-class debut goal."

Son Heung-min is scheduled to play his home debut against San Diego on the 1st of next month.

KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.
허솔지
허솔지 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

특검, 한덕수 전 총리 구속영장 청구…헌정사상 첫 <br>사례

특검, 한덕수 전 총리 구속영장 청구…헌정사상 첫 사례
[단독] 대사들에게 일정 하루 전 통보…이종섭 귀국시키려 회의 급조?

[단독] 대사들에게 일정 하루 전 통보…이종섭 귀국시키려 회의 급조?
‘노란봉투법’ 본회의 통과…‘2차 상법개정안’ 필리버스터 시작

‘노란봉투법’ 본회의 통과…‘2차 상법개정안’ 필리버스터 시작
경제계 “기업들 한국 떠날 것”…노동계 “숙원 해결”

경제계 “기업들 한국 떠날 것”…노동계 “숙원 해결”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.