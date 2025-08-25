Rain to move in as heat eases

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



After passing the beginning of autumn and the official end of summer, the heat was expected to finally break.



However, today (Aug. 24), the midday heat was intense enough to make the boundaries of seasons meaningless.



Starting tomorrow (Aug. 25), heavy rain will return in place of the heat.



This is Lee Jeong-hoon, a meteorological specialist.



[Report]



Under the scorching sun that makes the seasons indistinguishable, the fountain has become a small refuge for children.



They jump into the cool water and even lie on the ground to cool off.



[Choi Yoo-ho & Choi Yoo-ha/yangcheon-gu, Seoul: "(I want to go in.) I want to play in the fountain."]



When they get tired of playing in the water, they take a moment to quench their thirst in the shade to relieve the heat.



[Park Kyung-soo & Kim Min-jeong/yangcheon-gu, Seoul: "The kids wanted to drink water, so I bought one from the vending machine..."]



Today, the daytime temperature in Seoul rose to nearly 35 degrees, and Andong in North Gyeongsang Province recorded the highest temperature in the country at 38.7 degrees.



The heat wave, which has not subsided even after the end of summer, is expected to gradually ease starting tomorrow.



Once the daytime temperature in Seoul drops to 32 degrees tomorrow, it is predicted that there will be no heat wave exceeding 33 degrees until the end of this month.



Replacing the heat wave this time will be heavy rain.



Rain will start from the west coast early tomorrow morning and will expand inland during the day.



From the night, the rain will become heavier, with up to 50mm per hour in the metropolitan area and around 30mm per hour in other central and Honam regions.



[Choi Jeong-hee/Meteorological Administration forecaster: "Due to the expected very heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and thunder, please be especially cautious of landslides, flooding, and collapse damage."]



By the day after tomorrow (Aug. 26), up to 100mm of rain is forecast for Incheon and northern Gyeonggi Province, and 30 to 80mm in most other central regions.



However, as the strong rain clouds move over the Baekdu-daegan, they are expected to weaken, bringing only about 5mm of rain to the severely drought-stricken eastern coast of Gangwon Province.



This is KBS News Lee Jeong-hoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!