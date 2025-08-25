N. Korea tests new air missile

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This is a scene of North Korea's new missile test firing soaring into the sky.



North Korea has released several photos, stating that Kim Jong-un personally observed the missile launch from the ground as it struck an aerial target.



It appears to be a deliberate move at a delicate time ahead of the South Korea-U.S. summit.



Jang Hyuk-jin reports.



[Report]



This is a scene of a new surface-to-air missile launch that North Korea claims to have conducted.



The released photos show two types using different explosion methods.



They either fly directly to the target and collide to destroy it or explode near the target, scattering fragments to cause destruction.



The test firing was observed by Kim Jong-un.



The Korean Central News Agency stated that the method of quickly responding to various targets such as drones and cruise missiles is based on unique and special technology, and claimed it to be extremely suitable for eliminating aerial targets.



In particular, this is the first time they have released photos claiming to have intercepted a cruise missile, which resembles the Russian surface-to-air missile 'Tor'.



It appears that the new surface-to-air missile, which North Korea announced it began mass production of in March this year, has been improved using Russian technology.



There is an analysis that they are enhancing their ability to respond to drones that suffered significant damage during the Ukraine deployment, diversifying their surface-to-air missiles to strengthen their air defense network, and considering equipping new destroyers like 'Choi Hyun-ho' with them.



[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: "In the context of the overwhelming air superiority of the South Korea-U.S. allied forces, North Korea's air force was at a disadvantage, so improving air defense capabilities, that is, enhancing the ability to deny aerial attacks, is what North Korea is focusing on most critically..."]



This firing coincided with President Lee Jae Myung's visit to Japan and the United States.



There is also a 'counter-response' aspect to the ongoing South Korea-U.S. joint exercises, and some evaluations suggest that by revealing short-range defensive weapons rather than offensive ones, they are managing the level of provocation.



KBS News, Jang Hyuk-jin.



