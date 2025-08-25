Thai show promotes K-beauty products

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This is a survival program that selects the final contestant after fierce competition. What you are watching is a recording of an audition program currently airing in Thailand.



The mission given to the participants is none other than promoting Made in Korea, Korean products.



This is a scene of new market development where local content meets K products, reported by our Bangkok correspondent Jung Yoon-seop.



[Report]



This is the recording site of a program from a Thai terrestrial broadcaster.



Celebrities are playing a bowling-themed game.



["The winning team in this game will earn 5 points!"]



However, on stage, Korean cosmetics and health supplements are displayed.



It is a survival program where the best promotion of Korean products wins.



[Sutthiwat Thawisin/Thai singer and actor: "(To win) you need to utilize social media well, think smartly, and especially have creative presentation skills."]



The method involves evaluating the results of tasks such as promotional photo shoots along with points earned through various games, determining the eliminations each episode.



[Tikamporn Rittapinan/Thai actor: "Korea is a country leading innovation in the beauty sector, so I want to emphasize that the products are innovative."]



Korean products appear in all the tasks, allowing viewers to naturally learn about the products while enjoying the program.



[Ryu Seong-pyo/Program co-planner: "Korean companies have faced many difficulties in promoting their products in Thailand, so we created this program to approach Thai people in a more friendly manner."]



In the first season two years ago, which featured only cosmetics, sales reached 7 billion won.



This broadcast has added health supplements, aiming for sales of 10 billion won.



[Kim Hyung-dae/Health supplement company representative: "If Thai celebrities experience and introduce our health products, consumers will be more likely to trust and purchase them."]



The collaboration with local cultural content is proving effective in helping Korean small and medium-sized enterprises expand their overseas markets.



Reporting from Bangkok, this is KBS News Jung Yoon-seop.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!