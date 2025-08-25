News 9

Thai show promotes K-beauty products

입력 2025.08.25 (01:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This is a survival program that selects the final contestant after fierce competition. What you are watching is a recording of an audition program currently airing in Thailand.

The mission given to the participants is none other than promoting Made in Korea, Korean products.

This is a scene of new market development where local content meets K products, reported by our Bangkok correspondent Jung Yoon-seop.

[Report]

This is the recording site of a program from a Thai terrestrial broadcaster.

Celebrities are playing a bowling-themed game.

["The winning team in this game will earn 5 points!"]

However, on stage, Korean cosmetics and health supplements are displayed.

It is a survival program where the best promotion of Korean products wins.

[Sutthiwat Thawisin/Thai singer and actor: "(To win) you need to utilize social media well, think smartly, and especially have creative presentation skills."]

The method involves evaluating the results of tasks such as promotional photo shoots along with points earned through various games, determining the eliminations each episode.

[Tikamporn Rittapinan/Thai actor: "Korea is a country leading innovation in the beauty sector, so I want to emphasize that the products are innovative."]

Korean products appear in all the tasks, allowing viewers to naturally learn about the products while enjoying the program.

[Ryu Seong-pyo/Program co-planner: "Korean companies have faced many difficulties in promoting their products in Thailand, so we created this program to approach Thai people in a more friendly manner."]

In the first season two years ago, which featured only cosmetics, sales reached 7 billion won.

This broadcast has added health supplements, aiming for sales of 10 billion won.

[Kim Hyung-dae/Health supplement company representative: "If Thai celebrities experience and introduce our health products, consumers will be more likely to trust and purchase them."]

The collaboration with local cultural content is proving effective in helping Korean small and medium-sized enterprises expand their overseas markets.

Reporting from Bangkok, this is KBS News Jung Yoon-seop.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Thai show promotes K-beauty products
    • 입력 2025-08-25 01:54:36
    News 9
[Anchor]

This is a survival program that selects the final contestant after fierce competition. What you are watching is a recording of an audition program currently airing in Thailand.

The mission given to the participants is none other than promoting Made in Korea, Korean products.

This is a scene of new market development where local content meets K products, reported by our Bangkok correspondent Jung Yoon-seop.

[Report]

This is the recording site of a program from a Thai terrestrial broadcaster.

Celebrities are playing a bowling-themed game.

["The winning team in this game will earn 5 points!"]

However, on stage, Korean cosmetics and health supplements are displayed.

It is a survival program where the best promotion of Korean products wins.

[Sutthiwat Thawisin/Thai singer and actor: "(To win) you need to utilize social media well, think smartly, and especially have creative presentation skills."]

The method involves evaluating the results of tasks such as promotional photo shoots along with points earned through various games, determining the eliminations each episode.

[Tikamporn Rittapinan/Thai actor: "Korea is a country leading innovation in the beauty sector, so I want to emphasize that the products are innovative."]

Korean products appear in all the tasks, allowing viewers to naturally learn about the products while enjoying the program.

[Ryu Seong-pyo/Program co-planner: "Korean companies have faced many difficulties in promoting their products in Thailand, so we created this program to approach Thai people in a more friendly manner."]

In the first season two years ago, which featured only cosmetics, sales reached 7 billion won.

This broadcast has added health supplements, aiming for sales of 10 billion won.

[Kim Hyung-dae/Health supplement company representative: "If Thai celebrities experience and introduce our health products, consumers will be more likely to trust and purchase them."]

The collaboration with local cultural content is proving effective in helping Korean small and medium-sized enterprises expand their overseas markets.

Reporting from Bangkok, this is KBS News Jung Yoon-seop.
정윤섭
정윤섭 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

특검, 한덕수 전 총리 구속영장 청구…헌정사상 첫 <br>사례

특검, 한덕수 전 총리 구속영장 청구…헌정사상 첫 사례
[단독] 대사들에게 일정 하루 전 통보…이종섭 귀국시키려 회의 급조?

[단독] 대사들에게 일정 하루 전 통보…이종섭 귀국시키려 회의 급조?
‘노란봉투법’ 본회의 통과…‘2차 상법개정안’ 필리버스터 시작

‘노란봉투법’ 본회의 통과…‘2차 상법개정안’ 필리버스터 시작
경제계 “기업들 한국 떠날 것”…노동계 “숙원 해결”

경제계 “기업들 한국 떠날 것”…노동계 “숙원 해결”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.