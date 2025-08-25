Thai show promotes K-beauty products
입력 2025.08.25 (01:54)
[Anchor]
This is a survival program that selects the final contestant after fierce competition. What you are watching is a recording of an audition program currently airing in Thailand.
The mission given to the participants is none other than promoting Made in Korea, Korean products.
This is a scene of new market development where local content meets K products, reported by our Bangkok correspondent Jung Yoon-seop.
[Report]
This is the recording site of a program from a Thai terrestrial broadcaster.
Celebrities are playing a bowling-themed game.
["The winning team in this game will earn 5 points!"]
However, on stage, Korean cosmetics and health supplements are displayed.
It is a survival program where the best promotion of Korean products wins.
[Sutthiwat Thawisin/Thai singer and actor: "(To win) you need to utilize social media well, think smartly, and especially have creative presentation skills."]
The method involves evaluating the results of tasks such as promotional photo shoots along with points earned through various games, determining the eliminations each episode.
[Tikamporn Rittapinan/Thai actor: "Korea is a country leading innovation in the beauty sector, so I want to emphasize that the products are innovative."]
Korean products appear in all the tasks, allowing viewers to naturally learn about the products while enjoying the program.
[Ryu Seong-pyo/Program co-planner: "Korean companies have faced many difficulties in promoting their products in Thailand, so we created this program to approach Thai people in a more friendly manner."]
In the first season two years ago, which featured only cosmetics, sales reached 7 billion won.
This broadcast has added health supplements, aiming for sales of 10 billion won.
[Kim Hyung-dae/Health supplement company representative: "If Thai celebrities experience and introduce our health products, consumers will be more likely to trust and purchase them."]
The collaboration with local cultural content is proving effective in helping Korean small and medium-sized enterprises expand their overseas markets.
Reporting from Bangkok, this is KBS News Jung Yoon-seop.
