Son Heung-min's magical free-kick

[Anchor]



Son Heung-min decorated his long-awaited debut goal in the United States with a magical free kick.



Son Heung-min is showcasing remarkable focus by scoring a free kick at a crucial moment in his football career.



Reporter Jeong Hyun-sook reports.



[Report]



An amazing free kick that accurately curled into the top corner of the goal, known as the "Yashin Zone," which is the hardest for goalkeepers to save.



His teammate Tavares described Son Heung-min as amazing, saying the ball went in like magic, while coach Cherundolo praised Son Heung-min for having a talent that other players do not possess, calling it a fantastic free kick.



[Son Heung-min/LAFC: "I still need a lot of time to be connecting with the team. Obviously, it's only been two weeks, maybe a little more than two weeks. But I'm enjoying every single moment."]



Son Heung-min has marked key moments in his career by scoring free kicks.



He scored a free kick when he became the first Asian player to reach 200 appearances in the Premier League and also when he joined the Century Club with 100 A-match appearances for the national team.



This time, with a free kick goal, Son Heung-min quickly completed his debut goal in just his third match, allowing him to shake off the pressure and prepare for his home debut next week.



The prices for good seats at Son Heung-min's home debut have already soared to over 7 million won, and LA is already buzzing with excitement.



KBS News, Jeong Hyun-sook.



