Lotte nears ending losing streak

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Lotte baseball team, which has been in crisis, is finally on the verge of breaking a long 12-game losing streak.



Manager Kim Tae-hyung smiled for the first time in a while as the batting lineup erupted like a volcano.



This is reporter Lee Mu-hyung's report.



[Report]



After 12 consecutive losses, the Lotte batting lineup, with nowhere to retreat, exploded from the first inning.



Cleanup hitter Reyes hit a massive three-run home run and encouraged his teammates with applause.



In the second inning, Park Chan-hyung hit a triple, and in the third inning, Lee Ho-jun's single and Hwang Seong-bin's sacrifice fly brought in runs each inning.



Riding the momentum, Lotte scored a whopping 8 runs in the fourth inning due to a critical error by NC's Seo Ho-cheol, seizing the advantage.



Manager Kim Tae-hyung also showed a rare smile after avoiding a foul ball, revealing a light-hearted mood for the first time in a while.



With the substitute foreign player Velasquez making his third appearance and pitching 6 innings, Lotte successfully attacked the NC mound, coming close to victory for the first time in 18 days since August 6, and is on the verge of ending their 12-game losing streak.



A well-placed changeup on the outside, but the ball catches Diaz's bat to soar over the left-center fence at Lions Park.



Diaz became the first in the league to reach 40 home runs, effectively reserving his title as home run king.



Diaz is challenging for 50 home runs in a season for the first time in 10 years since Park Byung-ho in 2015.



This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!