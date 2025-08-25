Kim Min-sol wins with final eagle

동영상 고정 취소

Kim Min-sol, who participated in the KLPGA Tour as a sponsor invite, achieved a thrilling first career victory with an eagle on the final 18th hole.



On the last 18th hole, where four players were tied for the lead, Kim Min-sol boldly succeeded in hitting the green in two with a wood shot.



And like a walk-off home run, she made an eagle from over 10 meters away, securing her first career win.



Competing as a sponsor-invited player from the second-tier tour, Kim Min-sol broke the record for the lowest opening-round score and held the lead throughout the four days to claim victory.



Promising national team player Kim Min-sol also enjoyed the joy of earning a spot in the first-tier tour.



