Kim Min-sol wins with final eagle
Kim Min-sol, who participated in the KLPGA Tour as a sponsor invite, achieved a thrilling first career victory with an eagle on the final 18th hole.
On the last 18th hole, where four players were tied for the lead, Kim Min-sol boldly succeeded in hitting the green in two with a wood shot.
And like a walk-off home run, she made an eagle from over 10 meters away, securing her first career win.
Competing as a sponsor-invited player from the second-tier tour, Kim Min-sol broke the record for the lowest opening-round score and held the lead throughout the four days to claim victory.
Promising national team player Kim Min-sol also enjoyed the joy of earning a spot in the first-tier tour.
