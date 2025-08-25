News 9

Choi Tae-ho wins double gold

[Anchor]

At the Junior World Championships in cycling, Choi Tae-ho has proven himself as the next ace of Korean cycling by winning two titles in the competition.

This is a report by reporter Shim Byeong-il from Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

[Report]

In the sprint, which consists of three laps on a 250m track, Choi Tae-ho faced off against his British rival Archie Gill in a best-of-three final.

He finished the first race with a margin of 0.018 seconds and the second race with a margin of 0.022 seconds.

With excellent race management and a powerful final sprint, Choi secured the gold medal.

He drew cheers from the crowd, and "Gangnam Style" echoed throughout the stadium.

Following his gold medal in the men's Keirin, Choi Tae-ho has proven himself to be the junior world champion in the short-distance track cycling.

[Choi Tae-ho: "When I go to the senior level, I will not be complacent or arrogant, and I will always do my best to show this kind of performance."]

Choi Tae-ho, who went to New Zealand for cycling training, is now planning to move to Los Angeles, USA, to further improve his skills.

[Jeong Chang-young/Coach: "I believe he will become an athlete who can compete on equal footing with elite athletes with good records in the national selection trials."]

Korean cycling, which failed to win a single gold medal at the recent Hangzhou Asian Games, is placing great expectations on Choi Tae-ho, who will debut as a senior athlete at next year’s Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

This is Shim Byeong-il reporting for KBS News from Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

