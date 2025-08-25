[News Today] S. Korea-U.S. summit set for Tuesday

President Lee Jae Myung arrived in Washington, D.C., early Monday morning, kicking off his U.S. visit.



His summit with U.S. President Donald Trump takes place early Tuesday.



On the flight, Lee said he would speak freely on North Korea and added that tariff talks with the U.S. would reach a practical, reasonable conclusion.



After wrapping up a two-day visit to Japan, President Lee Jae Myung left Tokyo for the U.S.



He arrived at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, D.C., at around 3:50 a.m., Korea time.



As his first official schedule, he held a dinner meeting with members of the Korean-American community and gave words of encouragement to them.



Lee Jae Myung / President

Above all, you are the ones who preserve Korean identity and lead way in your fields. You serve as a strong bridge connecting S. Korea and the U.S.



He also said the election system will be improved so that overseas Koreans can fully exercise their voting rights as citizens of Korea.



His summit with U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to take place early Tuesday morning, Korea time.



They will attend a luncheon after the summit.



The summit will likely discuss the details of the tariff deal reached last month, as well as alliance modernization and the North Korean nuclear issue.



Earlier, on the plane, Lee held an unscheduled briefing and said he would speak freely on all necessary issues regarding North Korea.



He also said the tariff talks with the U.S. will ultimately lead to a practical and reasonable conclusion.



Joining the visit as part of the business delegation are Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, and Hanwha Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan.



Specific investment plans and amounts tied to last month’s tariff deal may be announced during the visit.



After the summit, Lee will attend a business roundtable with officials from both countries and deliver a speech at the U.S. think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.